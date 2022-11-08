Chechen leader Kadyrov accuses Ukraine of inventing ‘fairy tales’ over ‘troop deaths’ in Lysychansk

By Chris King • 08 November 2022 • 20:49

Image of Ramzan Kadyrov. Credit: Telegram Ramzan Kadyrov

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader accused Ukraine of inventing stories about the deaths of hundreds of his troops in the Lysychansk region.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader, was far from happy this Tuesday, November 8. He accused the Ukrainian authorities of making up ‘fairy tales’ about killing hundreds of his men in the Lysychansk region.



Posting on his Telegram channel, Kadyrov wrote: “I follow the reports on the internet. The enemy propaganda channels are so full of crap that they are making up fairy tales out of the blue. Now they are writing about hundreds of Chechen fighters killed near Lysychansk”.

“One does not even want to comment on such tales, but perhaps one should. Well, at least to reassure all the adequate and concerned people. I declare, that it is not true. Not a single one of our fighters in the aforementioned district was killed”.

“Let me say more: the Chechen units are doing very well. Including in Lysychansk. We are preparing another ‘surprise’ for the Satanists. These are not empty words. Those who follow my statements know very well that the results after such announcements are not long in coming. Everyone remembers our recent operation ‘Vengeance. In one day alone we killed more than 600 Bandera members”.

“Against this backdrop, it is only the ordinary Ukrainian people who feel sorry for us. The inhabitants have become slaves to NATO policy and cannot change the situation in their country in any way. According to our information, the AFU, as a military force, is completely exhausted and depleted”.

“The West can see this, so they are replenishing the ranks with mercenaries. Come on. Our guys are only too happy to get expensive new trophies. To fight with the ordinary workers whom Zelenskyy is chasing to the front line was even somehow embarrassing. We want to see professionals against us, not hostages to circumstances. We are waiting”.

“I also appeal to the Chechen young people who live in Europe: do not give in to the talk of the Europeans about some kind of free Caucasus, about the need to fight, and so on. These chatterers and their slogans will do you no good. They’re just using young people for their empty ambitions. Do not listen to them”.

“Once again I appeal to Muslims in Russia: unite and join the fight against Satanists in Ukraine. Won’t you then be ashamed to look your own children in the eye, who will ask after a while, what were you doing, when real men and Muslims were fighting the forces of Iblis? Think about it while you have time so that you will not be ashamed in front of them”.

___________________________________________________________

