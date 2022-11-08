Ethereum’s New Roadmap and Big Eyes Coin’s phenomenal presale success are indicators that the Crypto Market is surging and innovating

By EWN • 08 November 2022 • 12:20

If you read the latest market reports on cryptocurrencies, you will see how investors are actively showing interest in Ethereum’s (ETH) new roadmap. After the crypto crash earlier this year, Ethereum, along with other coins, tanked badly. However, it seems that the bad days are over and a new morning is looming over the crypto skies.

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has added a new stage to the Ethereum technical roadmap, one that aims to improve censorship resistance and decentralisation of the Ethereum network.

In regards to meme coins, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has been a market favourite as it has raised an unprecedented amount in its presale so far. With more than $9.4M, Big Eyes Coin has shown promise to dethrone other meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

In such exciting times, it is imperative that crypto enthusiasts will invest in Ethereum and Big Eyes Coin as they are constantly surging and innovating.

New Roads, New Time: Ethereum’s Promise

After Vitalik Buterin came across some issues in the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain, he decided to launch Ethereum (ETH), a decentralised blockchain that would allow users to build thousands of dApps (decentralised applications). Since then, many coins run on the Ethereum blockchain as it provides greater security, low transaction fees and faster payments.

Recently, Buterin announced the future roadmap, keeping Ethereum relevant amidst a plethora of blockchain options in the market. As the network becomes more ‘credibly neutral’, miners won’t be able to exploit the transactions in their favour.

After the Ethereum merger, the network has chosen a more eco-friendly consensus mechanism to contribute towards its ECG goals. Proof-of-stake (PoS) allows miners to use less computing power to keep the blockchain network intact as opposed to proof-of-work (PoW).

Cute, Powerful And Useful: Big Eyes Coin Is Going Places

For the longest time, meme coins were dominated by dog-themed tokens such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. However, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is here to change that. A fully community-driven token with a very cute cat mascot, Big Eyes Coin intends to revolutionise the lending and borrowing system by pouring money into the DeFi (decentralised finance) ecosystem.

Investors are keen to know how the coin will integrate an NFT club where users will be able to buy, sell and hold tokens by using BIG tokens. It also intends to launch ten NFT projects focusing on its cute cat going to the sea.

As cryptocurrencies face flak for being less caring about the environment, Big Eyes Coin has become self-aware and pledged to donate a significant amount of wallet profits to ocean charities. As the planet becomes hotter, we must take steps to help clean ocean pollution.

To Summarise

As the market charts have become green again, it is the right time to invest in the crypto market. New crypto coins are launching almost every week and investors are always on the lookout for interesting roadmaps and the overall utility of the coins.

Ethereum is an old horse. If you bet on it, you will surely win the race. Big Eyes Coin on the other hand, is a new token in the market. But it has created a significant buzz and won the trust of the investors.

Consider Big Eyes Coin for your next investment because cats never disappoint.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido