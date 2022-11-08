British medical expert visits former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili after being diagnosed with 36 different diseases

By Matthew Roscoe • 08 November 2022 • 13:04

British medical expert visits former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili after 36 different diseases diagnosis. Image: paparazzza/Shutterstock.com

FORMER Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has been diagnosed with 36 different diseases by doctors, as reported on Tuesday, November 8.

Doctors have diagnosed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili with 36 different diseases, including tuberculosis and dementia, his lawyer said.

According to Shalva Khachapuridze, tests by doctors have shown the former president, who was also the governor of Ukraine’s Odesa Oblast, has “dementia and tuberculosis and 34 other diseases,” he told Georgian news outlet Interpressnews.

The Georgian news outlet also reported that British medical expert Cornelius Caton visited the 54-year-old at a specialist clinic in Georgia.

“The British expert Cornelius Caton is involved in the examination. An on-site study of Mikheil Saakashvili’s health condition is being carried out, this visit and the opinion of all international experts are very important to us,” the report from the clinic read.

“The opinions and conclusions of all experts will be summarised and translated into English and presented to all international experts.”

It added: “When the conclusion is ready, it will be presented to the lawyers, it is a confidential document and certain recommendations will be issued via a press release.”

The head of the Empathy Centre at the Vivamedi Clinic, Mariam Jishkariani, said: “All diagnoses are confidential according to Georgia’s legislation and Constitution.

“I can tell you that his health condition is serious and he urgently needs to be taken out of Georgia for both diagnosis and further treatment, since it has been impossible to get a proper diagnosis and treatment-rehabilitation for months.”

Back in April, Saakashvili, who is imprisoned in Georgia, stated that Ukraine would win the war in a handwritten note from his prison cell.

Saakashvili, who led Georgia to fight against Russia for a short period in an attempt to reclaim renegade regions in 2008, losing Georgian territory to Russia, said at the time: “Ukraine will emerge as one united nation,”

“Ukraine will distance itself from Russia for a very long time and together with Poland will become a major power broker in Europe,” he added.

“He (Zelensky) demonstrated exceptional Churchillian qualities which many people thought were long forgotten,” Saakashvili said while comparing Zelenskiy’s resolve to that of Winston Churchill, Britain’s prime minister during World War Two.

Prior to that, the former President went on two hunger strikes in protest against his imprisonment in October 2021.

After several years spent in exile, he was arrested on his return to Georgia, and convicted of alleged abuse of power.

This is an allegation that Saakashvili strenuously denies, claiming instead that the action had been politically motivated.

The hunger strikes led him to the hospital in a serious condition on May 6.

