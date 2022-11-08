By Matthew Roscoe • 08 November 2022 • 15:08
Russian State Duma considering banning Greenpeace from Russia. Image: Saint Petersburg-Russia - 16.09.2022: A raid by Greenpeace volunteers to check the purity of water - Alexey Smyshlyaev/Shutterstock.com
Russia’s State Duma deputies are said to be close to submitting a proposal to the country’s Prosecutor General’s Office that would ban Greenpeace from Russia.
Russian MP Alexander Yakubovsky wrote on Telegram: “Today, together with colleagues from the inter-faction working group Baikal, we decided to apply to the Prosecutor General’s Office with a proposal to declare the activities of the international organisation Greenpeace, which does not fall under the law on foreign agents, undesirable on Russian territory.”
Back in 2013, two Britons – freelance videographer Kieron Bryan and Greenpeace activist Phillip Ball – were held in Russia for a Greenpeace protest.
Last month, prior to her resignation, Greenpeace activists interrupted then-UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ speech at the Conservative Party Conference (CPC22) to “denounce the prime minister ‘shredding’ her party’s 2019 manifesto promises.”
On October 5, the activists interrupted her speech because the then-PM was “U-turning on fracking, strong climate action, and world-leading environmental protections.”
The group asked at the time: “Who voted for this?”
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
