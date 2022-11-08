‘I’m A Celebrity’ contestants ‘enjoy’ their first meal together in the jungle camp

By Chris King • 08 November 2022 • 2:15

Image of the 'I'm a Celebrity' lineup 2022.. Credit: ITV

Mud crab was offered up to the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ contestants for their first meal as a group in the Australian jungle camp.

The contestants on this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’ series gathered around the campfire in their new home in the Australian jungle on Monday, November 7, waiting to find out what their first meal together as a group would be. The smaller group had already tucked in previously to kangaroo rump.

Chris Moyles, Boy George, Olivia Attwood, and Scarlette Douglas, faced a trial where they were winning stars for camp. Olivia has now quit the camp after only 24 hours, for ‘health reasons’ according to Ant and Dec. The four contestants managed to get eight stars before joining the rest of the celebs in the camp for the first time.

The package was lowered down to them and they opened it to discover their tasty offering was mud crab. Charlene decided she was going to be the camp chef, much to the annoyance of Boy George. He stuck with rice and mushrooms, later complaining to Chris that she hadn’t cooked the mushrooms enough.

Chris Moyles discovered to his amusement that soap star Owen Warner will believe anything he told him. Owen is now convinced that the radio DJ is a top dancer, and Chris has made it his mission to see how many more brazen lies he can get away with telling the gullible soap star.

Next up, the celebs face the first trial as a group. Ant and Dec informed them that it was called ‘Horrid Heights’ and it was no surprise when the public chose Babatunde for the challenge after his withdrawal from the ‘Ledge’ trial on the opening night of the show. It remains to be seen whether anybody will eat after that challenge.

