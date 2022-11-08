Man arrested after being caught with 100 grams of cocaine and cash on Costa del Sol train

By Vickie Scullard • 08 November 2022 • 19:22

Renfe train in Malaga. Credit: Marcin Konwicki/Shutterstock.com.

A MAN has been arrested after being caught with 100 grams of cocaine on a Costa del Sol train.

National Police officers swooped on the 36-year-old after he was caught on board the Cercanías train that connects Malaga and Fuengirola, allegedly carrying 100 grams of the drug.

The arrest took place on November 4 when plainclothes agents of the Mobile Brigade-Police in Transport detected the “nervous and vigilant attitude of a passenger” who boarded the commuter train at the Victoria Kent stop, reports AZ Costa del Sol.

Police said in a statement that the suspect’s “elusive behavior” was what led the agents to approach the man, believed to be a resident of the town of Torremolinos in Malaga.

After searching the suspect, agents allegedly found inside a backpack a package the size of a tennis ball wrapped in transparent film with 100 grams of a white powdery substance, which tested positive for cocaine in the narco-test.

In addition, 1,348 Euros in split currency were seized from the passenger.

The man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a crime against public health.

Earlier his week a video was posted of the moment Spanish police seized the largest amount of marijuana ever worth €64 million.

The footage, captured by Guardia Civil officers, shows them discovering the haul after officers dismantled an organisation that had stored more than 32 tons of marijuana buds in Toledo, Ciudad Real, Valencia, and Asturias.

Through a complex business network, the organisation sent “vacuum-packed marijuana throughout the national territory”, as well as to Switzerland, Holland, Germany, and Belgium, among other European countries.

The Jardines operation concluded with the seizure of 32,370.2 kilograms of the drug – not only the largest seizure of this substance in Spain but also internationally.

Officers revealed that there were approximately 1.1m buds, which is believed to have an estimated street value of around €64 million.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.