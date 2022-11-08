Police raid massive illegal party with 150 revellers, including minors, in Malaga

By Vickie Scullard • 08 November 2022 • 18:56

Police raid massive illegal party with 150 revellers, including minors, in Mijas. Credit: vvo1tv/Shutterstock.com.

POLICE have raided a massive illegal party with 150 revellers, most of them minors, in Mijas, Malaga.

The party took place on a farm in the town of Mijas without prior authorisation.

Officers said in a statement that they went to the scene after a noise nuisance complaint.

The music exceeded the parameters set out in the Ordinance of Coexistence and Public Safety, and was in breach of regional regulations for housing for tourist purposes.

Upon raiding the property, they discovered that most of the attendees were minors and they were drinking alcohol, so the agents of the Intervention and Attestations Unit located the person responsible for the property in question and subsequently proceeded to evict them, reports AZ Costa del Sol.

During the incident, agents located inside the property several bottles of nitrous oxide, also known as ‘laughing gas’, which police say could have compromised the health of those attending the event.

Local Police said that “the consumption of this gas, increasingly common at parties of this type, can endanger the lives of those who consume it”.

The police action finally resulted in the arrest of one person, a member of the security team of the event, for refusing to identify himself, resistance to authority and injury to officers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.