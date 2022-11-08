By Matthew Roscoe • 08 November 2022 • 14:19

Heartbreak as top Mexican bullfighter Manolo Guevara dies suddenly after respiratory arrest aged 32. Image: Jose Luis Carrascosa/Shutterstock.com

THIRTY-TWO-YEAR-OLD Mexican bullfighter Manolo Guevara died suddenly in Pachuca, Hidalgo (Mexico) at the age of 32 due to a respiratory arrest, according to early reports on Tuesday, November 8.

Mexican Manolo Guevara, who began his career as a bullfighter in 2013, died suddenly after suffering a respiratory arrest.

His body will be laid to rest at the Arriaga Funeral Home on Calle Arista 324 in the centre of the capital of Hidalgo at 6 pm, according to torosyfaenas.com.mx.

The Mexican news outlet stated that in October 2020 the young bullfighter underwent surgery at the San Rafael Clinic in Mexico City after suffering a fracture to his right clavicle and two ribs while fighting at the Cortijo Campo Bravo in San Juan del Río, Queretaro.

Tributes flooded social media following the news of Guevara’s sudden death.

“RIP Manolo Guevara. The young 32-year-old matador has died in Pachuca as a result of respiratory arrest. Born in the capital of the state of Hidalgo, in his youth he took his first steps as a matador and as a bullfighter, until he decided to become a ringmaster,” one person said.

DEP MANOLO GUEVARA El joven matador de 32 años ha fallecido en Pachuca como consecuencia de un paro respiratorio.

Nacido en la capital del estado de Hidalgo, en su juventud hizo sus pinitos como forcado y como rejoneador, hasta que decidió convertirse en novillero. pic.twitter.com/ZQy4YTYo0G — Sentir Taurino (@SentirTaurino1) November 8, 2022

“The young Mexican bullfighter Manolo Guevara who began his career as a “forcado and rejoneador”, proof of his great hobby, dies in Pachuca at the age of 32 from respiratory failure. Our condolences to the DEP family @portaltaurino.”

Fallece en Pachuca a los 32 años de fallo respiratorio el joven novillero mexicano Manolo Guevara que comenzó su carrera como forcado y rejoneador, prueba de su gran afición. Nuestro pésame a la familia DEP @portaltaurino https://t.co/EOV2B9seyi — Portal Taurino (@portaltaurino) November 8, 2022

