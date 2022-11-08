Missed your chance to buy Dogecoin and Dogelon Mars before the +120% Spike? Try Dogeliens Instead

By EWN • 08 November 2022 • 12:30

When the crypto markets move, they move fast. And nothing can highlight this better than Dogecoin’s (DOGE) and Dogelon Mars’s (ELON) market capitalisation jump.

After a significantly dull and depressing year, amid economic pressures perpetuated by the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and invasion of Ukraine, meme currencies suffered the worst out of all cryptos. Holders of these very currencies faced their assets losing over 80% of their value, and many, rightfully, believed the meme market was done for.

Unlike ‘serious’ crypto Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), which possessed more utility, the majority of meme currencies are only assigned value based on cultural popularity. If a meme falls out of favour, as is common with the internet, then the meme token greatly suffers.

However, in a move astonishing for many crypto enthusiasts, Dogecoin and Dogelon Mars returned to green, delighting many holders and disappointing many investors who remained sceptical.

If you missed your chance to buy DOGE or ELON, Dogeliens (DOGET) may become just as good of an alternative.

The return of the King: Dogecoin Is Back!

Make no mistake, the king of the meme of currencies is back (not that they went away anywhere in the first place). Dogecoin, yes, the Dogecoin. The original Dogecoin has marked a return to green after a difficult year.

Reaching astonishing heights, such as almost a 160% increase in its market capitalisation from the 25th of October to the 1st of November 2022, it is safe to say that nearly a decade-old Dogecoin is as strong as ever.

For those who had given up on the idea of Dogecoin ever rising again and cashed out, looking at Dogecoin’s chart must elicit several feelings of bitterness and frustration. However, do not give up all hope on profiting off meme currencies just yet. Up-and-coming Dogeliens might make a good investment.

To Mars and, Beyond: Dogelon Mars

Dogelon Mars, the slightly lesser version of Dogecoin (DOGE), has also made a remarkable comeback. Dramatically spiking between the 28th of October and the 29th of October, 2022, ELON has made a rough increase of 124% in market capitalisation.

While ELON may not be your go-to currency for investments, its association with Tesla CEO, now Twitter owner, Elon Musk, and his favourite dog breed, Shiba Inu, is enough to have made this meme token skyrocket.

As the holders of ELON rejoice, the rest of us must look elsewhere for the next best meme currency to take off. Although the decision may be a challenging one, up and coming Dogeliens token is showing the right signs for exponential growth in the future.

Not A Dogecoin or Dogelon Mars Knock-Off, but a true contender: Dogeliens

If you missed out on the Dogecoin or Dogelon Mars jump, then Dogeliens could be a fantastic choice for you.

A fun-loving, half-alien, half-dog thing, the Dogeliens ecosystem has a hoard of features to offer.

Standing out against the Shiba Inu drones on the meme coin market, Dogeliens is a fresh take on the unoriginal market. With a learn-to-earn and teach-to-earn platform named hilariously ‘The University of Barkington’, holders will be able to participate in cryptocurrency, NFT, Defi and blockchain lessons. Additionally, there will be other opportunities to improve your knowledge in niches such as web development and graphic design or more.

As the native token, DOGET is still in presale, time is running out to invest before its price increases. Just like the decision to invest in Dogecoin and Dogelon Mars when the price was low, Dogeliens offers investors a similar opportunity that could generate equally great rewards.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

