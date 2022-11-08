Mystery death of Tiffany jewellery boss following 3am sea plunge on holiday cruise

By Vickie Scullard • 08 November 2022 • 15:09

A cruise ship. Credit: Mikhail Starodubov/Shutterstock.com.

THE boss of Tiffany jewellery has died after falling into the sea at 3am during a luxury holiday cruise.

Dilek Ertek, 71, is reported to have fallen into South Pacific off the coast of Tahiti from the Norwegian Spirit ship on 26th October.

Her body is yet to be recovered.

While Ertek’s son was searching for his mother’s body, their lawyer made a statement. “Everyone is a suspect to us right now,” reports Vaziyet.

Ms Ertek, the distributor of Tiffany’s in Turkey for more than two decades, boarded the cruise ship on October 24 to celebrate her birthday in Bora Bora with her 74-year-old Swiss boyfriend.

According to CCTV captured on the ship, Ertek fell into the sea at 3am, with her boyfriend reporting her missing 20 hours later, leading family members to urge police to speak to him.

Sevgilisiyle tatil için gittiği Tahiti'de gemiden düşerek kaybolan ünlü iş insanı Dilek Ertek'e yönelik soruşturma devam ediyor. Ertek'in oğlu, ülkede annesinin cansız bedenini ararken konuya ilişkin avukatı açıklama yaptı. Avukat, "Bizim için şu an herkes şüpheli" dedi. pic.twitter.com/Zhd5agGvbB — Vaziyet (@vaziyetcomtr) November 7, 2022

It has been reported that Ms Ertek’s lover was kept under observation by crew members in a separate cabin before the ship docked three days later in Tahiti.

He was questioned by police before being released pending further enquiries and has since returned to Switzerland.

Experts do not understand how Ms Ertek – believed to be just over 5’1″ in height – was able to fall over the three-foot-high guard rail to her cabin, reports the Mirror.

Captain Mustafa Can reportedly said: “It is difficult to fall from this type of passenger and cruise ship.”

Ms Etrek’s son, Gokce Atuk, also alleged that jewellery had gone missing from the safe in his mother’s cabin.

