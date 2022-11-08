Prime Minister marries Ukrainian refugee whose accommodation he paid for

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 November 2022 • 14:48

Melos Zeman - Credit Yakub88 / Shutterstock.com

A prime minister has married a Ukrainian refugee after he offered housing to a charity helping rehome those fleeing the war.

Reported by news site Extra.cz on Tuesday, November 8, Milos Zeman offered accommodation at the beginning of the war. The charity where she worked took up his offer and introduced the two, with 78-year-old Zeman renting a flat for the woman and her son.

But in a fairy tale story, the woman who had fled the Russian invasion found romance and a new life in the Czech Republic.

According to spokesperson Jiří Ovčáček the couple tied the knot on Friday, November 4, in the Church of the Virgin Mary at Hamerský pond in Záběhlice.

The Czech Republic were quick to offer support for Ukrainian refugees and the prime minister was amongst those willing to house those who needed accommodation.

It is understood that there was a spark between the two from the moment they met, a lot younger than he is and with a pre-school son.

The wedding took place with just family present. Although his first wife was not present, she apparently sent well wishes.

With the war in Ukraine containing to rage, good news stories such as the Prime Minister who marries the Ukrainian refugee he helped will give heart to those who have fled the atrocities.

