By Vickie Scullard • 08 November 2022 • 16:40

Psychic predicts Spanish Christmas lottery numbers and people are going wild. Credit: Yana Demenko/Shutterstock.com.

PEOPLE in Spain are going wild after a psychic revealed his predictions for the Christmas lottery ticket number.

The winning ticket will net its owner a cool €400,000.

Luis ‘El Oraculo’ also offers three predictions that could be lucky to lottery players on December 22.

The clairvoyant uploaded a video to TikTok with details of the Christmas lottery (Loteria de Navidad) ticket number that he believes will bring luck to players.

In the video, he says: “This is the first time I’m going to do something like this. So I ask you please not to slide because my intention with this TikTok is to help as many people as possible.

“We are going to see what my clairvoyance says about the winning number of the Christmas lottery.”

At this moment the seer, who has more than 127,000 followers on his social account, closes his eyes to concentrate, before muttering a few words.

After 10 seconds of waiting, the desired ticket number arrives – 20,182.

A Christmas lottery search engine shows that there are two administrations that sell this number, in Valencia and Mollerussa (Lleida), reports Informacion.es.

Luis adds in the video that there will be a significant number of prizes that end in 7, 9, and 8.

He finishes the video by saying: “It’s the first time I’ve done something like this, so I hope you have good luck and that on the day of the draw you leave it here written in comments.”

His publication already accumulated more than 40,000 likes and 2,000 comments from excited followers who are going wild with excitement.

One said: “Well, I’m thinking of buying it. If it plays well and if not, then hey, at least I don’t have any doubts. Thank you.”

A second wrote: “Thank you very much. Hopefully. I need it.”

A third posted: “Thank you very much, Luis, I’m going to buy it, you just have to have faith and visualize it, thanks for your good wishes, I hope it touches many people.”

It appears that his predictions have spurred people on to track down the lottery ticket number.

A worker at the lottery replied to Luis: “I work in a lottery administration and people keep calling on that number.”

