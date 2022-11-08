Rayo Vallecano 3-2 Real Madrid football ‘on sale’ after Fede Valverde kicks it on fan’s balcony

By Vickie Scullard • 08 November 2022 • 14:21

The football listed on Wallapop. Credit: Jose M.

FOOTBALL fans can apparently own a piece of recent history after a ball used in the Rayo Vallecano’s 3-2 victory against Real Madrid was listed on Wallapop.

The item, uploaded today by Jose M, is listed as a La Liga football 2022/2023, with the description: “Official ball of the league 22/23 belonging to the match Rayo 3-2 Real Madrid 07/11/22 Demonstrable.”

It has been reported that a fan came into possession of a football used in Monday night’s clash at the Estadio de Vallecas.

An injury-time shot, kicked by Real Madrid’s Fede Valverde, was seen by the crowd flying out of the stadium before landing on a Rayo Vallecano fan’s balcony.

Season ticket holder and Rayo fan Kieran McIvor, who lives in Madrid and grew up in Scotland, saw the ball fly off Valverde’s boot.

He told the Euro Weekly News: “I saw it fly up and hit the balcony before bouncing inside. The people on the balcony held it up in triumph.

“The stadium erupted and it was a fitting end to what had been a perfect night for Rayo, deservedly beating a great rival.”

Originally the football was seen listed for the lower price of €200 with a slightly different description: “Fede Valverde just hit this ball into my house. It is a little dented from when it hit the house but it can be used.”

The seller boasts 106 five-star feedback on the popular buying and selling site, but the authenticity of the ball has not been confirmed.

