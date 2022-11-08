By Matthew Roscoe • 08 November 2022 • 11:34

RGD-5 grenade discovered in TOILET at entrance to Crimean Bridge. Image: diy13/Shutterstock.com

AN RGD-5 grenade has been found in a toilet at the entrance to the Crimean Bridge, as reported on Tuesday, November 8.

Russian media outlet MASH reported that the RGD-5 grenade was discovered in a toilet cubicle right near the traffic police post at the entrance to the Crimean Bridge.

The news outlet noted that the police believe someone decided to hide the weapon before going through the bridge’s security checkpoint.

The grenade was discovered by local construction workers and the bomb squad checked and deactivated the explosive device.

The news comes after Russia accused British intelligence of being involved in the Crimean Bridge explosion.

On Monday, November 7, the first deputy chairman of Russia’s State Duma Committee on Security and Counteraction to Corruption, UK intelligence was involved in the Crimean Bridge explosion, which occurred on Saturday, October 8.

Speaking via Telegram, Andrey Lugovoi accused former UK intelligence officer and current advisor to the Lithuanian foreign minister, Christopher Nigel Donnelly, of being involved in the “terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge.”

“There is a clear British trail in the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge,” he said.

“The well-thought-out plan of the terrorist operation, the multi-moves and coordination all point to the involvement of Western intelligence services acting at the request of the British government.”

He added: “Christopher Nigel Donnelly has repeatedly come to the attention of law enforcement agencies as an active participant and performer of anti-Russian programs.

“This is a British intelligence officer, a specialist in defence, security and foreign affairs, and head of the Russian department of NATO.

“A retired MI6 colonel and now an adviser to the Lithuanian Foreign Minister Donnelly is one of the likely participants in the terrorist attack in Crimea.

“In October, Donnelly’s correspondence with British officer Hugh Ward about plans to destroy the bridge got into the media.”

