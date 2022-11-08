By Matthew Roscoe • 08 November 2022 • 11:45

Russia constructing 'dragon’s teeth' defensive structures around Ukraine's occupied Mariupol. Image: Tonko Oosterink/Shutterstock.com

IN its latest intelligence update, the British Ministry of Defence assessed that Russia’s troops are beginning to construct ‘dragon’s teeth’ defensive structures around Ukraine’s occupied Mariupol.

Russia has likely installed concrete pyramidal anti-tank structures, known as dragon’s teeth, as defensive structures around Ukraine’s occupied Mariupol, the British MoD said on Tuesday, November 8.

“Russia has started constructing defensive structures around the occupied southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Two plants are producing concrete pyramidal anti-tank structures, known as dragon’s teeth, for this purpose,” it said.

“Dragon’s teeth have likely been installed between Mariupol and Nikolske village; and from northern Mariupol to Staryi Krym village. Mariupol forms part of Russia’s ‘land bridge’ from Russia to Crimea, a key logistics line of communication.”

It added: “Dragon’s teeth have additionally been sent for the preparation of defensive fortifications in occupied Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

“Russia is fortifying its lines throughout areas of occupation. On 19 October 2022, Wagner Group owner Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed the construction of a fortified ‘Wagner Line’ of defences in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast.

“This activity suggests Russia is making a significant effort to prepare defences in depth behind their current front line, likely to forestall any rapid Ukrainian advances in the event of breakthroughs.”

In Mariupol on October 3, a huge explosion rocked the Russian-controlled city in Ukraine.

After initial reports of air strikes, it was ruled to be a gas cylinder blast.

One person died and another suffered burns as a result.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.