Image of a Kalashnikov assault rifle. Credit: Kutsenko Denis/Shutterstock.com

The idea of basic military training in schools has been advocated by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

An idea recently proposed by Sergei Mironov, the leader of the party “Fair Russia – For the Truth”, to train schoolchildren and students of vocational schools in basic military training (NVP), has been supported by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

According to the Izvestia newspaper on Monday, November 7, Valery Gerasimov, the First Deputy of the Ministry of Defence welcomed the initiative.

“Taking into account the relevance of the issue under consideration, the proposal to introduce a separate academic subject of basic military training at the levels of secondary general and secondary vocational education, as mandatory for study, certainly deserves attention and is supported”, responded Gerasimov.

The minister added that he believed it was also necessary to establish a fixed number of hours for the NVP: at least 140 hours during the last two years of study.

For the successful training of CWP citizens, the ministry recommended providing for the professional retraining of existing teachers in the subject. If additional staffing is necessary, then it was proposed to recruit them from citizens who previously served under a contract in officer positions, in priority order, military personnel – participants in hostilities.

As noted in the document, upon receipt of relevant proposals, the department is ready to consider them and participate: “in the work to amend the legislation of the Russian Federation on the issue under consideration”.

It was previously reported that in Russia, as part of the school subject ‘Fundamentals of Life Safety’ (OBZh), the module ‘Elements of Basic Military Training’ will be introduced. This as stated in the Federal Basic General Education Program of Secondary General Education (FOOP) draft.

The document stated that students in grades 10-11 will be taught the rules of military greeting, drill, how to handle a Kalashnikov assault rifle (AK-74), and the basics and rules of shooting. Also, schoolchildren will study the device and principles of operation of the F-1 and RGD-5 grenades.

