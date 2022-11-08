Russian warships denied entrance into the Black Sea by Turkiye

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 November 2022 • 8:02

RFS Admiral Tributs - Credit Vern Veron / Shutterstock.com

Two Russian warships have been denied entrance into the Black Sea by Turkiye and will now return to their base in Vladivostok.

According to Andriy Klymenko, head of the Monitoring Group of the Institute of Strategic Studies of the Black Sea and editor-in-chief of theBlackSeaNews portal, the warships have been waiting in the Mediterranean for eight months whilst approval was sought from Turkiye to cross the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to enter Black Sea waters.

According to a report by Klymenko on Tuesday November 8, both the RFS Varyag cruise ship and the anti-submarine vessel RFS Admiral Tributs have been filmed passing through the Singapore Strait on their way to the port of Vladivostok on Russia’s Pacific coast.

In terms of the Montreux Convention, Russia requires Turkiye’s approval to cross through the straits of the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles to enter the Black Sea. Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the strait to be closed after Russia invaded Ukraine in what he said was an effort to stop the war from escalating.

At the time he said: “We are determined to temporarily use the authority conferred on us by the Montreux Convention to prevent the crisis from escalating.”

In terms of the convention Turkiye only has to allow wartime military vessel that are returning to a registered base in the Black Sea through the straits.

Turkiye have been critical of the war in Ukraine and have played a leading role in negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin. That negotiation includes having prevented additional Russian warships from entering the fray by being denied entrance into the Black Sea.

