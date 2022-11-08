Sir Evelyn de Rothschild philanthropist and financier has died aged 91

In a statement issued by his family on Tuesday, November 8 his family said: “It is with great sorrow that Lady de Rothschild announces the death of her beloved husband, Sir Evelyn de Rothschild, after a short illness.

“Sir Evelyn passed away peacefully yesterday evening at his home in London with his loved ones by his side.

“The family appreciates thoughts and prayers at this very sad time.”

Knighted for his services to banking and finance, Sir Evelyn was a well-known philanthropist founding amongst others the Elephant Family, a conservation charity, with the Rajmata of Jaipur, and the Duchess of Cornwall’s late brother Mark Shand.

He also chaired the Eranda Rothschild foundation, which has donated more than £73 million to medical research, education and the arts.

A prominent horse racing owner and breeder, he is best known as the owner and breeder of Crystal Ocean, who won eight times for Sir Michael Stoute before being retired at the end of 2019.

He was educated at Harrow School and the University of Cambridge before taking up a post with the family bank, eventually replacing his father as chief executive and chairman of the bank NM Rothschild and Sons Ltd.

A consummate banker he grew the company’s assets from £40 million to £4.6 billion.

Married three times, in 1966 to Jeannette Bishop, in 1973 to Victoria Schott, and in 2000 to Lynn Forester, Sir Evelyn de Rothschild is survived by his wife Lynn and three children Jessica, Anthony, and David, as well as two stepsons, Benjamin Forester Stein and John Forester Stein.