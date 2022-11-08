By Vickie Scullard • 08 November 2022 • 15:36

'Stop licking the psychedelic toads' National Park Service begs visitors. Credit: National Park Service/Facebook.

National Park Service has begged its visitors to stop licking its psychedelic toads, warning that it can lead to sickness.

The warning, which has been posted on National Park Service’s Facebook page, specifically applies to the Sonoran desert toad, also known as the Colorado river toad.

They posted a black and white motion sensor camera photo of the so-called psychedelic toad, located at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Arizona.

Along with the image, they warned: “These toads have prominent parotoid glands that secrete a potent toxin. It can make you sick if you handle the frog or get the poison in your mouth.

“As we say with most things you come across in a national park, whether it be a banana slug, an unfamiliar mushroom, or a large toad with glowing eyes in the dead of night, please refrain from licking. Thank you.”

The Sonoran desert toad is said to produce both deadly and psychedelic poisons and faces increasing poaching pressure because of its “trippy toxins”, says Gizmodo.

The Sonoran desert toad (Bufo alvarius), also known as the Colorado river toad, is one of the largest toads found in North America, measuring nearly 7 inches (18 cm).

The NPS explains on the post that the toad makes a “weak, low-pitched toot, lasting less than a second.”

