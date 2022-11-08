Temperatures set to drop as Danas and cold fronts arrive in Spain

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 November 2022 • 11:32

Storm Galicia - Gena Melendrez / Shutterstock.com

Temperatures are set to drop across Spain after an October that was officially the hottest on record in Spain and in other parts of the Mediterranean, including Italy.

With autumn yet to fully set in, AEMET Spain’s meteorological agency, said on Tuesday, November 8 that a change in weather can be expected later this week.

October recorded average temperatures of three degrees higher than normal, weather that has continued into November.

⚠️Confirmado: el mes pasado fue el octubre más cálido de la serie histórica en España, cuyo arranque tuvo lugar en 1961. Ha sido un mes muy anómalo, como te explicamos en este 🧵hilo, en el que también hablamos de lo que llevamos de 2022. pic.twitter.com/ubyZwDbsbL — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) November 7, 2022

But the first of the storms, Martin, will being cooler weather and rain to most of Spain from Tuesday and into Wednesday. Storm Martin will enter the peninsula from the west before spreading across to the north and the east of the country.

Western and regions bordering the Bay of Biscay can expect some heavy downpours and strong winds as the storm makes landfall, whilst coastal conditions are expected to be rough with big waves battering the coastline.

By Thursday the storm will be concentrated over those regions bordering the Mediterranean.

@ecmwf pronostica progresivo desplazamiento dorsal hacia E, sobre todo próxima semana. Se espera, todavía con cierta incertidumbre, lluvias en amplias zonas. En imagen mapas 500 hPa/dispersión lunes-14 y lluvia 10 días. +info: https://t.co/cWG6sFtzHt y https://t.co/jZOK8ggOEK pic.twitter.com/1nlCu390zq — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) November 8, 2022

Storm Martin is currently over the British Isles but will continue its passage downwards and eastwards over the coming days.

Rubén del Campo, a spokesperson for AEMET, told Telecinco that the week has begun with “extensive” morning fogs and waves of up to six metres along the Galician and Cantabrian coastlines.

Aún es martes y esta semana vigilaremos las lluvias que dejarán primero un frente y después una #dana en el Mediterráneo, pero ponemos ya el ojo (con cautela, pues aún es pronto) en una borrasca que podría visitarnos la semana que viene, y que regaría amplias zonas del país. pic.twitter.com/7EynPEDwYv — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) November 8, 2022

Mediterranean areas can in the interim expect a continuation of the high temperatures with parts of the coastline seeing the mercury hit 28C. Night time temperatures will remain high prior to arrival the storm but will begin to fall as the rain arrives.

By late Thursday the storms will reach the Balearic Islands whilst the trade winds will continue to prevail in the Canaries, however, the tail end of th storm may bring some rain to the northern parts.

A Dana is expected to arrive on Thursday, which could bring further unsettled weather along the eastern Mediterranean coastline and more rain.

A calima is also expected in Andalusia where the rain could bring down sand from the air resulting in dirty rain.

AEMET have said that once the storm and the Dana have moved on, they expect temperatures to rise above 20C across the country and in to the upper twenties in parts of the south.

Next week could see the rain arrive and temperatures could once again be set to drop with the possibility of snow across the mountain ranges.

