The Two Projects that have huge potential to skyrocket are Big Eyes Coin and Polygon

The crypto market has been dealing with some pretty hard blows lately. The crypto collapse shook many coins and heavily affected many crypto investors. Many crypto users look forward to the end of that dry spell and something new. The crypto market itself is already showing signs of another potential boom, filling many traders with hope.

With the progressive increase in stock prices, this might be the best time to invest in a couple of crypto coins. The steady price gains can lead to substantial returns for those who invest in the right coins. With the many options available in the market, two coins you might want to take a closer look at are Polygon (MATIC) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Polygon – The Platform for Scaling Ethereum

Polygon (MATIC) has gained a lot of attention from members of the crypto space by broadening the adoption of cryptocurrencies. The crypto asset can be considered the first user-friendly and well-organised platform for scaling Ethereum. The Polygon (MATIC) platform has created a modular and customisable infrastructure.

It becomes easier for other developers to piggyback off the Polygon (MATIC) platform and create apps. Binance and Coinbase support this ingenious idea as a Layer-2 scaling solution. Polygon (MATIC) was initially designed to make the layer-1 blockchain a scalable project. The original idea was to work as side chains to the leading network and make the transactions process fast and easy.

The Polygon (MATIC) platform is made strong with the Plasma Framework, and the Proof-of-Stake infused in the blockchain architecture. The Plasma Framework makes it easy for the Polygon (MATIC) platform to easily and quickly execute its scalable and autonomous smart contracts. By focusing on the scaling solution, Polygon (MATIC) has been able to power hundreds of smart contracts and applications.

It also provides Blockchain-as-a-service to enterprises that need them to create distributed apps. As it is working together with Ethereum (ETH), there is no doubt that Polygon (MATIC) will provide huge returns to its investors when the market bounces back.

Big Eyes Coin is Transforming the NFT sector

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the latest crypto asset in the market, making a lot of noise and changing the narrative for meme coins. The inventive coin is simply bursting with ideas about the new things it will bring to the crypto community. As a meme coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) follows a cat theme and brings a certain adorableness to the community.

The coin uses its cat theme to create a story and connect to people. By connecting, the coin has developed a healthy community of loyal followers who believe in the coin. As a community-centered coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is dedicated to bringing change to the world we live in.

For cats to survive, they need fish in the oceans. This means that the cats’ survival depends on the oceans’ sustainability. More than cats, humans also need the sea to survive. Following that logic, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is dedicated to saving the oceans, and it will be donating 5% of its tokens to charities dedicated to ocean conservation efforts. As a dedicated coin, many investors believe Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has what it takes to become huge in the coming days.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

