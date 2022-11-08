TV personality and former beauty queen finalist Pearl Shongwe dead, 35

By Vickie Scullard • 08 November 2022 • 20:07

Pearl Shongwe has died, aged 35. Credit: SABC/Twitter.

Metro FM newsreader and former beauty queen finalist Pearl Shongwe has died, according to reports.

The 35-year-old’s body was discovered in her home on Tuesday by her neighbours, with no injuries believed to have been reported.

A message posted on Twitter, reported to have come from a neighbouring forum says: “We regret to inform you that one of our residents has passed away inside her Unit. The family of the resident has been notified and is at The Polofields presently.”

Tributes have been paid to the media personality, with many fans saying that they will “miss her voice and laughter”.

SABC tweeted: “The SABC has learned through the family of Pearl Shongwe that she has sadly passed away.

“The SABC extends its heartfelt condolences to the Shongwe Family.”

The SABC has learned through the family of Pearl Shongwe that she has sadly passed away. The SABC extends its heartfelt condolences to the Shongwe Family.

The Twitter account Economic Freedom Fighters posted its condolences to her family as news broke of her death.

They said: “The EFF sends its condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Metro FM News Reader Pearl Shongwe. When death visits, it is never pleasant for anyone.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Shongwe family. May they be comforted and may her soul rest in peace.”

The EFF sends its condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Metro FM News Reader Pearl Shongwe. When death visits, it is never pleasant for anyone. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Shongwe family. May they be comforted and may her soul rest in peace.

The cause of her death is yet to be made public, but it is believed she was found dead in her Polo Fields home, reports Time Live.

SA FM also took to their social media timeline to confirm the news. They said: “The SABC’s Metro FM news presenter Pearl Shongwe has passed away.

“It’s understood she died at her Polo Fields home north of Johannesburg.”

The SABC's Metro FM news presenter Pearl Shongwe has passed away. It's understood she died at her Polo Fields home north of Johannesburg.

Tributes flooded social media from viewers who praised Ms Shongwe’s warmth and professionalism.

One said: “Her laugh damn. May she indeed rest in peace.”

A second wrote: “Oh Lord, heartfelt condolences to family, colleagues and friends, this is really shocking news.”

A third posted: “That voice will always be remembered!”

“This is so sad. What an incredible woman 💔”

This is so sad. What an incredible woman 💔 https://t.co/kr6fgojH5c — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) November 8, 2022

“It was a beautiful sunset as I headed home tonight. I had no idea that as I drove home, God was receiving an angel in heaven… Pearl you leave a gaping hole. I’m so truly sorry to learn of this painful reality. Rest in peace my darling angel. 💔”

“That sunset is just as beautiful as she was #Pearlshongwe”

That sunset is just as beautiful as she was #Pearlshongwe — Nisha Varghese 🇿🇦 🇪🇭 (@Nisha360) November 8, 2022

“The news of Pearl Shongwe’s passing is crushing to me. I was, & still am a huge fan of her work & personality. #RIPPearlShongwe”

The news of Pearl Shongwe's passing is crushing to me. I was, & still am a huge fan of her work & personality. #RIPPearlShongwe — Shuku.🇿🇦 (@ManqobaShangase) November 8, 2022

Born in Soweto, the television presenter was a former Miss Soweto 2011 finalist.

🟥JUST IN🟥Metro FM Newsreader Pearl Shongwe has passed away.

🟥JUST IN🟥Metro FM Newsreader Pearl Shongwe has passed away.

"We regret to inform you that one of our Residents has passed away inside her Unit. The family of the Resident has been notified and is at The Polofields presently."

Ms Shongwe’s career began in 2010, after spending more than two years as Mo Flava’s co-worker and entertainment reporter at the youth radio station YFM.

After then her career blossomed and she became SABC Sport as a reporter and voice actor for some of their main programmes, as well as a children’s programme called Sports Buzz.

She continued to move up the reporting ranks, later becoming a sports host on SportsLIVE on the SABC 24hr News channel.

As well as sports reporting, her diverse career included news and current affairs, co-hosting the longest-running programme on the SABC Morning Live on weekends alongside Simphiwe Ncongwane.

Most recently she was a newsreader on Metro FM and presenter on SABC1’s talk show, Daily Thetha at the time of her untimely death.

