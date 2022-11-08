Ukraine uses martial law to seize the businesses of oligarchs

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 November 2022 • 9:37

Motor Sich - Credit Mikhalis Makarov / Shutterstock.com

Ukraine has used martial law to seize the businesses of five controversial oligarchs, some of whom are accused of collaborating with Russia.

According to the Kyiv Independent the clampdown on Tuesday, November 8 came swiftly and unexpectedly.

The Defence Ministry said that it had seized control of the oligarchs’ companies as the move was “of military necessity.”

The businessmen whose assets have been seized are Ihor Kolomoisky, Kostyantyn Zhevago, Konstantin Grigorishin, and Viacheslav Bohuslaiev.

Among their companies are the oil companies Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta, the truck company AvtoKrAZ, the industrial power transformer manufacturer Zaporizhtransformator, and aircraft engine manufacturer Motor Sich.

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that this was “not a nationalisation,” but rather a wartime decision that was a necessity. He added that all the companies will be returned to their owners once martial law is no longer in place.

All of the oligarchs concerned have at some point been in trouble with the government, with the most recent being Bohuslaiev, the head of Motor Sich. He was arrested and is under investigation for allegedly collaborating with Russia.

Ukraine’s Security Service confirmed that his arrest is “part of a criminal case over Motor Sich’s illegal supply of military equipment for Russian attack aircraft.” The company is accused of supplying Russia’s state-owned Rostec who are one of the country’s main weapon manufacturers.

The move by the government hasn’t been viewed as positive by many within the business sector or the media, with Andriy Boytsun, the editor of Ukrainian State-Owned Enterprises Weekly, saying it sets a bad precedent that is not unlike what happens in Russia.

But where the average Ukrainian is concerned there is little sympathy for these men.

Kolomoisky and Boholyubov were alleged to have committed “large-scale and coordinated fraud” after Privatbank, which they owned, was rescued from bankruptcy by the government.

Zhevago, who owns AvtoKrAZ and London-listed iron pellet producer Ferrexpo is on the international wanted list in connection with the disappearance of $113 million from the now-defunct Finance and Credit bank.

Grigorishin, a naturalised Ukrainian citizen, was the owner of Zaporizhtransformator, which has traditionally produced equipment for civilian and military means. A Russian by birth he is thought to retain strong connections with the country.

Zhevago and Grigorishin are on the run, Bohuslaiev is behind bars, and Kolomoisky’s Ukrainian citizenship is under a lot of judicial pressure.

Much of what Ukraine has seized has lost significant value with Ukrtatnafta being heavily damaged by Russian missile strikes. AvtoKraz is facing substantial financial losses and Zaporizhtransformator is bankrupt and requires significant bailing out to resume operations.

Ukraine has used martial law to seize the businesses of oligarchs and despite concerns raised in some quarters, the fact that all are either on the run, in prison or facing investigations provides greater justification for the steps taken.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.