By Matthew Roscoe • 08 November 2022 • 16:05

WATCH: Election Day voting machines broken in Maricopa County, USA. Image: Tyler Bowyer/Twitter

VIDEOS circulating online show a poll worker in all-important Maricopa County telling Election Day voters that the machines are broken.

As Americans take to Election Day voting on Tuesday, November 8, voting machines are broken in Maricopa County.

The poll worker said they have two machines, one is down and the other is spitting out 25 per cent of ballots and their ballots will be taken somewhere else to get recorded.

🚨🚨A poll worker in all-important Maricopa County tells Election Day voters the machines are broken. pic.twitter.com/meBTd4Vi2M — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 8, 2022

People commented on the video.

One person said: “You can thank Katie Hobbs. She’s still overseeing this election. Totally legit.”

You can thank Katie Hobbs. She's still overseeing this election. Totally legit. — Dr. Marcy M. (@DrMarcyM) November 8, 2022

Another person wrote: “I have an idea. Instead of voting machines, we have two rooms of volunteers counting every ballot on paper. If the counts align, great. If they don’t, start over.”

I have an idea. Instead of voting machines, we have two rooms of volunteers counting every ballot on paper. If the counts align, great. If they don't, start over. https://t.co/hIAhlzX77L — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) November 8, 2022

While another person said: “It’s already fortified!”

“We regret to inform you our voting machine software runs on the McDonald’s Ice Cream Machine OS.”

"We regret to inform you our voting machine software runs on the McDonald's Ice Cream Machine OS." https://t.co/u0hvvUyXYz — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) November 8, 2022

The news comes after Yevgeni Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, claimed that he had interfered in the US elections.

On Monday, November 7, Russian businessman Yevgeni Prigozhin claimed he was personally responsible for interfering in the US elections.

“We are involved in the US elections, we are involved and we will be involved in them. Carefully, precisely, surgically, and in our own way, because we know how to act,” he said.

