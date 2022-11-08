WATCH – Man catches a child who fell from second floor baclony

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 November 2022 • 9:54

A man in southern China has been hailed a hero after catching a 6-year-old boy who fell from a second-floor balcony.

The unnamed man was about to get into his car when he heard screams, looking up he saw the child fall and quickly ran to try and catch him.

The incident, reported by the South China Morning Post on Tuesday, November 8, saw the man save the child’s life. Although he misjudged the child’s fall he did enough to spare him severe injury and death.

This heroic man tried to catch a 6-year-old boy who had fallen from the second floor of a building in southern China. pic.twitter.com/nIp2tD8CKi — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) November 8, 2022

