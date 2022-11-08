WATCH – Man catches a child who fell from second floor baclony

Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeni Prigozhin claims he interfered in US elections Close
By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 November 2022 • 9:54

A man in southern China has been hailed a hero after catching a 6-year-old boy who fell from a second-floor balcony. 

The unnamed man was about to get into his car when he heard screams, looking up he saw the child fall and quickly ran to try and catch him. 

The incident, reported by the South China Morning Post on Tuesday, November 8, saw the man save the child’s life. Although he misjudged the child’s fall he did enough to spare him severe injury and death. 

 

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

