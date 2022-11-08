WATCH: Rescue mission underway after explosion destroys rural house in Italy

By Vickie Scullard • 08 November 2022 • 12:32

WATCH: Rescue mission underway after explosion destroys a rural house in Italy. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco/Twitter.

A RESCUE mission is underway after an explosion in a rural house in Nuoro, Italy.

Vigili del Fuoco, Italian firefighters, posted a video on their social media account earlier today showing the damage at the area of the blast.

The explosion, which happened at around 8.20am local time, saw the subsequent collapse of a rural house, which is located in Tiana.

Firefighters confirmed that two people have already been recovered from the scene. However, two more people are thought to have been inside the property, therefore a rescue mission is taking place.

🔴 #Nuoro, crollo abitazione: prosegue l’intervento dei #vigilidelfuoco a Tiana, squadre e #cinofili alla ricerca tra le macerie di due possibili dispersi. Operazioni in corso [#8novembre 11:30] pic.twitter.com/elqGT5kdBY — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) November 8, 2022

They tweeted: “#Nuoro, explosion with the subsequent collapse of a rural house in Tiana: from 8.20 #vigilidelfuoco to work, two people from the rubble extracted alive, the search for two possible missing persons is underway.

“Coming from Tempio #cinofili and from #Cagliari #USAR.”

Shortly after this, the firefighters posted an update on the situation along with a video of the scene.

The footage shows several firefighters searching through the rubble of what is left of the property, which has been totally destroyed.

They tweeted: “#Nuoro, house collapse: the intervention of the #vigilidelfuoco in Tiana continues, teams and #cinophiles in search of two possible missing persons in the rubble. Operations in progress.”

No more information is available at this stage as to the cause of the explosion, and an investigation is underway to determine what led up to the incident.

