Will Dogeliens Token prove to be a viable competitor for Dogecoin and Shiba Inu after its Official Launch?

By EWN • 08 November 2022 • 12:10

Over the years, the cryptocurrency niche has evolved and is now more than just entertainment and mere incentives. As the developers have discovered different features within the cryptocurrency industry, they design advanced-level projects to cater to user needs. One such project is Dogeliens Token (DOGET), a meme token yet to launch in the market. The new crypto Dogeliens Token looks up to Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), the two trendsetters of the meme coin niche. To learn more about these three cryptocurrencies, let’s learn more about each.

Dogecoin (DOGE) – The pioneer of the Meme token niche,

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a native crypto token for all the major transactions within the Dogecoin ecosystem. It was initiated back in 2013 by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. It started as a joke payment system. But later, crypto enthusiasts loved the idea of meme tokens, and Dogecoin (DOGE) became a hit! At the time of writing, the DOGE tokens rank in the list of the top 15 cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap. The all-time high price of DOGE is $0.682 each, attained back in 2021. However, the current market value of the cryptocurrency is around $0.15 as the industry is going through a drastic crypto crash.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) – The next-level community Meme Token

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme token based on the Shiba Inu dog breeds. It was initiated as a direct Dogecoin (DOGE) competition in 2013. Shiba Inu is an entire ecosystem that is operated through multiple tokens. One of these is SHIB, which is a foundational means of exchange.

Dogeliens Token (DOGET) – An aspiring Metaverse-oriented meme token

Dogeliens Token (DOGET) is a new meme token that balances decentralized finance (DeFi) tools within the ecosystem. The team aims to make DOGET a fun-filled cryptocurrency and provide utility to token holders. The University of Barkington is an advanced feature of the Dogeliens ecosystem. It is an initiative taken by the developing team to educate users about DOGET tokens.

How to get your DOGET now?

You can buy them on the two famous crypto exchanges, PancakeSwap, and Uniswap. Follow these steps to buy your tokens:

Create a crypto wallet. As the DOGET can be obtained through the Binance Smart Chain mainnet, you can opt for any crypto wallet supported by this network. Some of the options are Metamask and Trust wallet. The next step is to connect the wallet and use BSC tokens to perform your transactions. Confirm the transaction after exchanging BSC against DOGET.

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have proved their potential in the market. While on the other hand, Dogeliens Token (DOGET) is a newly launched cryptocurrency, yet to create wonders in the crypto industry.

Now, crypto enthusiasts can earn free tokens at the time of purchase, as the team offers bonus opportunities to buyers. For instance, if you use ETH to get DOGET, you will get 10% extra tokens. Moreover, if you refer a friend and they spend $250 to purchase the tokens, both parties will receive $50 each.

To learn more about Dogeliens Token (DOGET), you can visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.dogeliens.io/

Website: https://dogeliens.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/DogeliensOfficial

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido