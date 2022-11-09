3 CRYPTOCURRENCIES with a decent market edge: Solana, Chain & Dogeliens Token

By EWN • 09 November 2022 • 12:36

The crypto industry is expanding rapidly, but all this expansion is of no use if it can’t solve real-world problems. Here we will go through well-set cryptocurrency projects such as Solana (SOL) & Chain (XCN) and see how it compares against something like Dogeliens Token (DOGET), which has just been introduced. So, here we go!

What’s Special About Solana (SOL)?

Starting the list at number one, we have Solana (SOL). SOL is popularly known as Ethereum (ETH) killer and has proven its worth over the years. This project used Defi technology to meet its on-chain demand and was initiated in 2022. Back then, Anatoly Yakovenko wanted to make blockchain technology more robust for the future. Its funding in later stages came from the Qualcomm foundation.

SOL aims to build a decentralised platform that could benefit both institutions and small-time buyers. It archives this through its proof of History (PoH) consensus, which uses unique algorithms to maintain its on-chain integrity. SOL is also a source for blockchain transactions since it adopts low gas fees across the network. This is why it has seen quite a price hike during the NFT craze. As for tokenomics, SOL’s ATH was secured at $250, which was back at the beginning of 2021.

What’s special about Chain (XCN)?

The second crypto project that is ideal to talk about in this list is Chain (XCN). It’s a smart contract token that plans on bringing real-world utility to the crypto space. Adam Ludwin co-founded XCN in 2018. At the same time, the later development stages are led by many firms such as Khosla Ventures & Nasdaq. Nevertheless, XCN’s native blockchain allows businesses to help out their customers and develop better products.

XCN also acts as a ledger, and holders can truly maintain their authority by using it. You can also get special discounts and transaction bonuses by using XCN as your trading token. However, in terms of annual yields, XCN is quite limited. XCN is open source, and its maximum coin supply is around 53 billion. This is one of the issues why XCN faces price suppression.

What’s Special About Dogeliens Token (DOGET)?

And finally, we have the Dogeliens Token (DOGET) on our review. Unlike XCN or SOL, it’s a meme token running on its community backing. What makes DOGET unique is its transparency and solid tokenomics. It’s completely open source which could, in theory, work over the trust deficiency we commonly see in the crypto niche. On top of that, DOGET uses the Binance Smart Chain, so you know it could be here to stay for the long haul.

DOGET is right now going through its token sales. However, their developers have plans to set their NFT collectibles in motion. These will be reserved for DOGET holders and be minted on its native blockchain. As for other utilities, DOGET is a big supporter of GameFi apps. If everything goes under the plan, you could soon see play-to-earn games on its network.

Buying Procedure of Dogeliens Token (DOGET) In Pre-sale

DOGET has a maximum token limit of 25 billion, a considerable portion of which is reserved for pre-sale. To buy them, head to their listed sales page and connect your crypto account. Once that’s finished, choose your exchange pair and let them know how much DOGET you would like to receive. So, these were our chosen picks for the best cryptocurrency projects that could lead their backers to potential gains. Even though it’s a meme token, projects like Dogeliens Token (DOGET) have something to offer to the market. DOGET could see massive success as long as it successfully gathers community support.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

