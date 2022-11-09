By Matthew Roscoe • 09 November 2022 • 12:22

36-year-old former AC Milan star set for fourth World Cup involvement. Image: Wawx/Shutterstock.com

A FORMER AC Milan star is set for his fourth involvement at the World Cup in Qatar this year, as reported on Wednesday, November 9.

Keisuke Honda, the 36-year-old former AC Milan ace, will be representing Japan at the Qatar World Cup this year… but in a completely different role.

It was announced by TV “ABEMA” in Japan that Honda, who represented the Japanese national team at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cup, will be commentating on all three of the country’s group stage matches.

Speaking about being picked to comment on the side he has represented successfully in the past, the midfielder said: “There are too many things to talk about, and it is difficult to organise them.

“The FIFA World Cup means a lot to me, so I want to share my feelings with everyone who supports the Japanese national team, not just as a player, but as a fan.”

He added: “It’s my first time commenting, so I don’t know what to say, but I hope I can convey my thoughts as straight as possible to everyone!”

Honda played in the World Cup finals in South Africa, Brazil, and Russia, becoming the first Japanese player to score in three consecutive World Cups and the first Asian footballer to score an assist in three consecutive World Cups.

He is also the sixth player in the history of the tournament to record both goals and assists in three consecutive World Cups.

People reacted to the news on social media.

“This will be fun,” one person wrote.

Another person said: “I’m really looking forward to talking about strategy rather than technology.”

リトル本田はどう思ってますか?とかめっちゃきそうww

それにほんま好きやなぁと返してる本田も想像できるww

技術の話よりも戦略とかの話をしてくれそうですごく楽しみ — おわりげんき (@owarigenki) November 9, 2022

Japan have been drawn into the same group as Spain, Germany and Costa Rica.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.