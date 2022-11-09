5 Reasons why you should buy BudBlockz (BLUNT) in 2023

By EWN • 09 November 2022 • 9:15

Valuation Levels in the cryptocurrency sector have tanked significantly following a steep correction from record highs. The deep sell-off has come amid growing concerns about the sector’s long-term prospects. However, amid the problems, projects with proven utility and use cases stand a fair chance of breaking out as investors turn their attention to highly undervalued projects. BudBlockz is one project in its early stages of growth but with tremendous upside potential.

Below are some reasons BudBlockz could be a gem in 2023 and generate significant value for early investors.

A Crypto-Cannabis Bridge

BudBlockz intends to bridge the gap between cryptocurrencies and cannabis, the two fastest-growing sectors. People have been seeking ways to purchase, sell, and exchange cannabis items transparently for a long time.

Likewise, BudBlockz has moved to offer a blockchain-powered platform whereby people can access cannabis products efficiently at the lowest cost. By leveraging the power of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology, the platform will enhance operations in the burgeoning sector that is poised to be worth $200 billion by 2030.

Cannabis e-commerce Platform

Online shopping has taken over, making it easy for people to purchase any item and have them delivered to their doorstep. BudBlockz is unveiling a cannabis e-commerce platform that will make it easy for people to buy and sell cannabis-related products.

Powered by blockchain technology, the platform will ensure the efficient trading of cannabis products at the lowest possible costs. Additionally, it will come powered with the native token, $BLUNT, which acts as a medium of exchange.

Non-Fungible Tokens Opportunity

BudBlockz also offers a way for people to gain exposure to the burgeoning sector as the push to tokenise real-world objects heats up. Likewise, it has launched a line of NFTs dubbed Ganja Guruz that will provide numerous benefits.

Ganja Guruz holders will benefit from the token’s value increase and have a chance to own fractional stakes in cannabis dispensaries, farms, and manufacturers. In addition, the tokens will also offer discounts on cannabis products and access to cannabis stores.

Additionally, BudBlockz plans to launch an NFT marketplace allowing people to buy, sell and trade an array of NFTs.

Decentralised Finance Opportunity

BudBlockz is working on a decentralised finance exchange platform called Budswap. It will give users the opportunity to participate in the fast-growing DeFi space. $BLUNT token holders can make and receive cryptocurrency payments through the platform.

The DeFi exchange platform will also come with a BudBlockz wallet that will make it easy to store and swap various ERC-20 tokens. As a result, the DeFi platform stands to elicit strong interest, and use as the transition from centralised exchange platforms heats up.

$BLUNT Token

$BLUNT is the native token powering the BudBlockz ecosystem. It will act as a medium of exchange, allowing people to buy and sell cannabis products. Additionally, it will facilitate the trading and exchange of various Non-Fungible Tokens.

Consequently, increased use of the BudBlockz cannabis platform and Non-Fungible Token marketplace should elicit strong demand for the native token, increasing its value significantly. Its limited supply should also act in its favor. Additionally, it doubles up as a governance token according to the holder’s right to participate in the decision-making of the native token.

Bottom Line

BudBlockz prospects are looking increasingly bright as it moves to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and cannabis. Launching a cannabis e-commerce platform, a Non-Fungible Token marketplace, and pushing for opportunities in the Decentralized Finance space underscores its long-term prospects.

