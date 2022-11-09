Doctors remove 8 embryos (twins) from baby girl’s stomach

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 November 2022 • 17:41

Baby girl in intensive care - Credit Chaikom / Shutterstock.com

Doctors have removed eight twin embryos from the stomach of a baby girl, in what is believed to be a world first of such an extreme case.

The birth reported by news site Bigodino.it on Wednesday, November 9 said that the baby was born in October in the state of Jharkhand, India.

The report follows a successful operation to remove the embryos, which form in very rare circumstances in what is known as FIF (fetus within fetus).

Essentially this involves the development of additional foetus inside that of a twin, usually in the abdominal cavity. This in itself is not that uncommon but the number and the development of the foetus in this case, is very rare.

Born normally and without complications, the young girl started to swell around the abdomen not long after being discharged from the maternity ward.

Her parents took her back to the hospital where she was born, but after an initial examination she was referred to the Rani Children’s Hospital and Research Centre in the city of Rani.

Staff at the facility undertook a CT scan which confirmed their suspicions of a tumour. But additional checks led to a very different diagnosis, the eight twin malformed foetuses.

Dr Mohammed Imran decided to operate to remove the parasitic foetuses, in an operation that took an hour and a half.

The baby girl born with eight embryos is believed to be recovering well and should according to doctors who remove them, said she should suffer no adverse effects.

