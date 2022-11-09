By Chris King • 09 November 2022 • 0:34

Dallas police responding to reports of active shooter inside County Medical Examiner's Office

An active shooter is reported to be inside Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office with police units responding.

UPDATE: It is now believed that two people died in the incident, which is thought to have been a murder-suicide. The deceased are said to be the gunman’s victim and their shooter, although there has been no official confirmation on this.

NBC DFW reported two people being fatally shot on its Twitter profile @NBCDFW. According to the news outlet, a spokesman for Dallas Police informed them that officers responded at around 5pm to calls of shots being fired.

Speaking to the press outside the Dallas County Medical Examiners’ Office about 30 minutes later, Clay Jenkins, a Dallas County Judge, said that it looked like an armed individual had shot somebody before turning the gun on themselves.

#breaking: Two people were fatally shot Tuesday evening inside the Dallas Medical Examiner's building.https://t.co/ok5zr0mexz pic.twitter.com/MPM99sqFqU — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) November 8, 2022

Dallas police are this evening, Tuesday, November 8, reportedly dealing with an active shooter incident inside the Dallas County Medical Examiners Office. The incident occurred at around 4:30pm on the second floor of the premises, according to cbsnews.com.

The building is located just north of Wycliff Avenue on Stemmons Freeway. Dallas County Health Department has an office adjoining and is reportedly being evacuated.

At the time of writing, it has been reported that a suspect has been ‘taken down’, but it is as yet unclear whether that means they have been shot.

#BREAKING: Shots have been fired inside the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office on Stemmons Freeway north of downtown. @jdmiles11 has learned the suspect has been taken down. We're live at 5 with the latest. @CBSDFW — Giles Hudson (@CBS11Giles) November 8, 2022

🚨#BREAKING: Shooting reported at #Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office. Suspect down, no word on injuries. — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) November 8, 2022

Update – This is happening at the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. “Appears the shooter is down,” per scanner traffic. Law enforcement are still clearing the building. Active scene. — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) November 8, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

