BREAKING NEWS: Founding member and Boomtown Rats guitarist dies aged 72

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 November 2022 • 19:58

Founding member and Boomtown Rats guitarist Garry Roberts has died.

The guitarists death was announced by the Boomtown Rats on Wednesday, November 9 in a simple post on Twitter.

In the post the band said “he is a man who will be missed.

“A friend who will be remembered and a sound that will never be forgotten.

R.I.P. GARRY ROBERTS, THE LEGEND, FOUNDING MEMBER AND GUITARIST OF THE BOOMTOWN RATS. A MAN WHO WILL BE MISSED, A FRIEND WHO WILL BE REMEMBERED, A SOUND THAT WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN pic.twitter.com/mxmITnt0Ed — The Boomtown Rats Official (@BoomtownThe) November 9, 2022

Roberts and Johnnie Fingers (Moylett) put the band together recruiting the other four members, Pete Briquette (bass), Gerry Cott (guitar), Simon Crowe (drums) and singer Bob Geldof.

Originally formed in 1976, the band called time back in 1986 after a string of successful hits.

Roberts went on to work with a number of greats including Simply Red and Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, before joining up with Simon Crowe to put together a four-piece blues band the Velcro Flies.

He then left the music industry to work as an Independent Financial Adviser for fifteen years, before becoming a central heating engineer to keep himself occupied between gigs.

Founding member and Boomtown Rats guitarist Garrick “Garry” Roberts was born on June, 16 1954 in Dublin, where he will be forever remembered.

