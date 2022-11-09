Day two for the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ campmates brings ‘Horrifying Heights’, the first Bushtucker trial

By Chris King • 09 November 2022 • 2:15

Image of the 'I'm a Celebrity' lineup 2022.. Credit: ITV

The ‘I’m A celebrity’ campmates faced the first Bushtucker trial in the jungle, with Babatunde tackling Horrifying Heights.

Tuesday, November 8, saw the nine remaining campmates having to offer Celebrity Gogglebox star Babatunde luck as he prepared to take on the first Bushtucker trial of this year’s series. He had been chosen by the viewers to tackle ‘Horrifying Heights’.

Their choice had no doubt been inspired by the comedian’s failure to complete the ‘Ledge’ on the opening night. Last Sunday 6, he unceremoniously spoke those immortal words ‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here’.

After admitting to Ant and Dec that he was scared about doing the trial, he was hoisted 100ft up into the air onto a metal framework. Suddenly, the Australian heavens opened up and he was faced not only with his fear of heights but also a torrential downpour that made his task rather dangerous to say the least.

Viewers will now either feel slightly ashamed for choosing Babatunde or will maybe feel conned because he totally smashed the trial. With the hosts counting down the seconds to zero, he grabbed the final star to take a total of nine meals back to camp.

The contestants were then given a new challenge. Two of them were offered the chance of a luxury night’s sleep inside the camp’s RV. Firstly though, they had to hunt for the keys. This eventually finished with Owen and Jill finding the correct keys to open the locks that secured their beds for the night.

With nine stars collected, the campmates waited eagerly to find out what delightful dish was coming their way. The grub bag was lowered from above and inside it was a buffalo tail. Charlene decided again that she was going to be the chef.

Chris Moyles declined dinner, saying he was actually full up. He chose to once again to spin some more well-concocted tales to the gullible Owen. The soap star really believes that the DJ is a dancing champion.

Ant and Dec made their daily appearance in the camp to inform them who would be facing the next trial. They were very pleased to find out that it was actually none of them, as two new campmates would be joining them, and they would be doing the trial before entering camp.

The two new faces lined up to join in the fun are standup comedian Sean Walsh, and former Health Secretary, Matt Hancock.

