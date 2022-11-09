Holiday World half marathon in Benalmádena to raise vital funds for local charity

By Betty Henderson • 09 November 2022 • 12:59

Athletes in the Holiday World running event will take on a scenic coastal route in Benalmádena

An INVIGORATING running event is set to challenge athletics enthusiasts in Benalmádena and all for a good cause. The Holiday World’s 5K, 10K and half-marathon race will take place on Sunday November 27, raising vital funds for the Proyecto Hombre charity, supporting people with addiction problems.

Three disciplines will put runners’ abilities to the test from 10am on scenic coastal routes, followed by a packed programme of entertainment including live music and paella.

Organisers, Holiday World Resort are expecting record numbers of registrations in the event’s seventh edition later this month, and are offering participants a special deal of accommodation from November 25-28 along with the registration fee.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Proyecto Hombre to help the foundation in its crucial work, supporting people with addiction through rehabilitation and getting their lives back on track. Last year this event raised more than €35,000 for the charity.

Registration for the event has opened with a special early bird fee of €20 available until November 13. The 5K and 10k races cost €18 for adults and €7 for children at: www.dorsalchip.es