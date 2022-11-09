How does Dogeliens compare with Ethereum and Aptos?

By EWN • 09 November 2022 • 16:25

Dogeliens Token (DOGET) is also one of the newly presented ideas and has accumulated a large sum in a jiffy. The other two tokens discussed in this article are Ethereum (ETH), the 2nd biggest crypto project, and Aptos (APT), which is completing a project abandoned by one of the biggest companies, META. Warning: Exciting information ahead. Read further!

The King of all the Altcoins – Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is the king of altcoins, as it has the second-largest crypto market share. It is a global blockchain-powered platform offering a place for developers to create any digital technology project while using ETH’s resources. ETH worked on the proof-of-work mechanism, but it has now transitioned to proof-of-stake to increase the efficiency and reliability of its token.

It is the most secure platform offering smart contracts to build new applications. As people are more aware of ETH, many futuristic technologies are being created on its platform. It currently has a share of over $180bn in the crypto market and ranks at No.2, from where it cannot be dethroned for at least the next few years.

Meta’s Web 3.0 Abandoned Project! Aptos (APT)

Aptos (APT) is a decentralised project with a unique origin. The founders of Aptos (APT) are the former employees of Meta (previously known as Facebook) and were working on a project to bring Web 3 to the general, but META abandoned it in between. APT is the ticker used by the blockchain. It is a layer-one blockchain that can surpass others based on its usage and performance.

Aptos (APT) is not new technology, as work was being done on it inside META Platforms. The APT network can handle 130k transactions simultaneously per second as it uses a parallel execution engine and offers low transaction fees. It currently ranks in the top 60 tokens, but its market cap will rise as more people adopt APT.

Doge has come to invade the Metaverse – Dogeliens Token (DOGET)

Dogelins Token (DOGET) doesn’t just want to be a meme token as it wants to create a positive community that helps each other and sub-projects to facilitate crypto adoption. DOGET is the chief token used everywhere on its platform for multiple reasons. DOGET has three basic pillars. The first one is its community called the Spaceship. Second is Barkingston University for educating people about crypto and the metaverse

And lastly, a Pup store for holders to get exclusive merch. An NFT collection exclusive for traders will also be launched and will have an entirely separate community gaining community-only rewards. As a governance network, holders are responsible for making decisions as there’s no specific team or developer wallet behind this project. Developers volunteered from around the world to make it successful.

Want to buy 1000 DOGET Coins for 1 USDT?

Owing to the ongoing stage-1 of the presale, you can spend $1 to get 1000 DOGET tokens (9000 to be exact, as there’s a 10% tax). You can also use BNB, BTC, SHIB, or any other supported currency to buy DOGET coins. Either head to its website directly or use the link below. Connect your crypto wallet, the one with funds, and make a purchase. Dogeliens Token (DOGET) has already raised over $50k and will not end the first stage until 941.43 DOGET tokens are sold. It has a long roadmap with multiple events and launches that you can check out on its website.

The article doesn’t end here, as the most beneficial part is yet to come. DOGET is also offering a percentage of bonuses to its traders. If you use BNB for purchase, you’ll get a 22% bonus reflected in your wallet. Similarly, if you are quick enough, you can get 45% more rewards before 10 minutes are completed after registration.

Dogeliens (DOGET)

Presale: https://buy.dogeliens.io/

Website: https://dogeliens.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/DogeliensOfficial

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido