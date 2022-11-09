Iran calls for a ceasefire and peace between Russia and Ukraine

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 November 2022 • 19:10

President Ebrahim Raisi - Credit Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com

Iran has called for a ceasefire and peace in talks between President Ebrahim Raisi and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

The talks reported on by Middle Eastern media on Wednesday, November 9 focused on trade and security cooperation between the two countries.

Both have a need to shore up their economy and have a common enemy in the West and NATO, with Iran having become a key supplier of weapons to Russia.

Russia is looking to bolster support for its war efforts in Ukraine, but instead was told that they should be looking to a ceasefire and peace. President Raisi offered Iran’s support in helping to negotiate an end to hostilities.

Russian state media said that Patrushev had discussed the situation in Ukraine with Iranian security counterpart Ali Shamkhani, as he did measures to combat “Western interference” in both countries.

According to NourNews, which has close ties with Iran’s security agency, said Shamkhani had called for deeper ties across a range of sectors from energy to banking.

He is quoted as saying: “Iran welcomes and supports any initiative that leads to a ceasefire and peace between Russia and Ukraine based on dialog and is ready to play a role in ending the war.”

Iran has acknowledged that it had supplied Moscow with drones, but claimed only a small number were supplied and they had been shipped to Russia prior to the war.

Russia has been making efforts to build what it claims is a new order in an effort to combat or stand up to the West. Iran is keen to join with Russia having said that the demonstrations in the country were caused by the U.S., which reporters and demonstrators have said was caused by the morality police’s killing of a young lady whilst in their detention.

