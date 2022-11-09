Olivia Attwood’s I’m a Celebrity cryptic medical issue reason for exit ‘finally revealed’

By Vickie Scullard • 09 November 2022 • 8:43

Olivia Attwood's I'm a Celebrity cryptic medical emergency reason for exit 'finally revealed'. Credit: ITV.

THE real reason for Olivia Attwood’s I’m a Celebrity exit has been revealed, according to reports.

On Monday’s episode of the ITV show, presenters Ant and Dec cryptically told viewers that a “medical issue” was the reason she did not last 24 hours on the show.

This led fans to wonder what could have happened to the former Love Island star, who was proving to be a popular addition after being fearless and fun.

Olivia apparently pleaded with show bosses to let her return to the Australian jungle and join her fellow campmates, including singer Boy George, Lioness Jill Scott, TV presenter Scarlette Douglas, and Coronation Street’s Sue Clever.

The 31-year-old flew back to the UK from Brisbane shortly after the announcement that she was forced to quit, and is yet to comment on her shock exit.

However, Olivia is reported to have broken the show’s strict Covid bubble, which saw all campmates isolate for a week before the programme started.

Olivia Attwood has been forced to quit I’m a Celeb after just 24 hours 👀🤯 apparently on medical grounds ☹️ pic.twitter.com/JT3cjb8r8h — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) November 7, 2022

The only way that Olivia could have returned to the jungle would have been to isolate for another week, which was deemed “impossible” by ITV bosses, who feared she could potentially infect contestants with the virus.

A TV insider told The Sun: “It was felt this would be too much time to spend away from the competition and potentially place her campmates at a disadvantage to her.

“Obviously viewers at home couldn’t include her in any votes, including selecting them for different challenges during the series.

olivia attwood leaving I'm a celeb is such a huge loss she would've been unreal to watch in there — charlotte (@charaarlotte) November 8, 2022

“Olivia would have been going back in almost halfway through the series, which simply wasn’t fair. “As frustrating and upsetting as that was for Olivia, who was willing to do whatever it took to go back, she could also see it was an impossible situation.”

New arrivals Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh arrive in camp tonight where they will take part in the next Bushtucker trial.

Fans shared their shock at the news of her departure.

Can’t believe Olivia Attwood was the only reason I was gonna watch I’m a Celeb again for the first time in years an she’s quit after the first episode hahahahaha gutted, she would have terrorised Matt Hancock we’ve been robbed — AG💜 (@xAbGxx) November 7, 2022

One said: “Can’t believe Olivia Attwood was the only reason I was gonna watch I’m a Celeb again for the first time in years and she’s quit after the first episode hahahahaha gutted, she would have terrorised Matt Hancock we’ve been robbed.”

A second said: “Olivia Attwood leaving I’m a Celeb is such a huge loss she would’ve been unreal to watch in there.”

Another wrote: “Gutted Olivia has left I’m a celeb, she’d have been an amazing contestant and would 100% have won it.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.