By Matthew Roscoe • 09 November 2022 • 15:26

BREAKING: Russia ready to negotiate with Ukraine following reported Kherson retreat. Image: Lightspring/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to Maria Zakharova on Wednesday, November 9, Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine, this follows reports that Russian troops had retreated from Ukraine’s Kherson region.

Russian news outlet TASS citing Russian Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, wrote: “The Russian Federation is ready to negotiate with Ukraine, taking into account the realities that are developing at the moment.”

The news comes after Russian troops reportedly began to retreat from Kherson which was reported at the same time that the death of Kirill Stremousov, the region’s deputy head, began to flood social media.

People reacted to the news of potential peace talks.

Stratcom UA wrote: “When Russia fails, it suddenly starts talking about peace. 🇷🇺 MFA spokeswoman Zakharova claimed 🇷🇺 is ready to negotiate “with regard to the current reality. 🚫 Any peace talks can only happen when Russia respects Ukraine’s intl recognized borders and withdraws its troops.”

When Russia fails, it suddenly starts talking about peace. 🇷🇺 MFA spokeswoman Zakharova claimed 🇷🇺 is ready to negotiate "with regard to the current reality." 🚫 Any peace talks can only happen when Russia respects Ukraine's intl recognized borders and withdraws its troops. — Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) November 9, 2022

JayinKyiv said: “As Russia retreats from Kherson and sends Payrushev to Tehran to beg for more weapons.”Russia ready to negotiate with Ukraine, taking into account the realities that are developing at the moment,” – Putin’s Press Secretary Zakharova. Indeed, they probably are.”

As Russia retreats from Kherson and sends Payrushev to Tehran to beg for more weapons.. "Russia ready to negotiate with Ukraine, taking into account the realities that are developing at the moment," – Putin's Press Secretary Zakharova Indeed, they probably are.. pic.twitter.com/TMK7avPvkv — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) November 9, 2022

Another person said: “Negotiate? Ukr has momentum, Ru being smashed, Ukr need to keep up with the pressure, regain all territory, grind the Ru military down.”

Negotiate? Ukr has momentum, Ru being smashed, Ukr need to keep up with the pressure, regain all territory, grind the Ru military down. — Robert (@Robert64434833) November 9, 2022

While another person said: “This is starting to get peculiar, I’m gonna be nervous the next few hours.”

This is starting to get peculiar, I’m gonna be nervous the next few hours. — Annaleigh Watts 🌹💋 (@hopelessbkwrm) November 9, 2022

“Important: Ukraine should not agree to a ceasefire. They have momentum on all fronts. A ceasefire just lets Russia regroup,” another person wrote.

Important: Ukraine should not agree to a ceasefire. They have the momentum on all fronts. A ceasefire just let’s Russia regroup. https://t.co/HbuV7lewTT — Destroyer of Bad Takes Hulk (@_Credible_Hulk) November 9, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.