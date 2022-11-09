By Matthew Roscoe • 09 November 2022 • 11:50

More Russian artillery systems destroyed in Ukraine latest combat losses reveal. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Wednesday, November 9, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian artillery systems.

Another 11 Russian artillery systems were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Tuesday, November 8, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Around 780 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 77,950, according to Ukraine’s MoD.

Twelve Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were destroyed as well as fifteen more Russian tanks.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of seven Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 1483.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 09.11 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 09.11 were approximately: pic.twitter.com/y0nhZf2Rsq — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) November 9, 2022

A detailed breakdown of the war shows that the loss of the 11 Russian forces’ artillery systems now means Ukraine has destroyed 1802, while the destruction of 12 more Russian APCs now means that Putin’s army has now lost 5666 in total.

The loss of 15 more tanks means Russia has had 2801 destroyed in total by Ukrainian troops.

Russian forces’ also lost two MLRS which means a loss of 393 in total.

The news comes after Russia reportedly began testing RoboCop-style combat suits for its army to use in its war against Ukraine following reports that Vladimir Putin’s flagging fighters were struggling with morale due to equipment shortages.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.