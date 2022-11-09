BREAKING: Russian troops reportedly retreating from Kherson as deputy head killed in ‘car accident’

By Matthew Roscoe • 09 November 2022 • 15:15

ACCORDING to early reports on Wednesday, November 9, Russian troops have reportedly begun to retreat from Kherson. The news comes as reports of the death of Kirill Stremousov, the region’s deputy head, have begun to flood social media.

Reports of Russian troops abandoning their positions on the first lines of defence on the Kherson front have begun to circulate on social media, with GRUNT reporting that they blew up the dugouts and left mannequins imitating soldiers in the trenches.

According to reports, the Russians are abandoning their positions on the first lines of defense on the Kherson front. GRUNT says they blew up the dugouts (pic 2) and left mannequins imitating soldiers in the trenches (pic 3). pic.twitter.com/kQVjalwXxJ — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) November 9, 2022

Journalist Jimmy Rushton wrote: “The Ukrainian flag has now been raised in Snihurivka, a key strategic city to the north of Kherson. There had been heavy fighting in the city earlier and rumours of a Russian retreat.”

The Ukrainian flag has now been raised in Snihurivka, a key strategic city to the north of Kherson. There had been heavy fighting in the city earlier and rumours of a Russian retreat. pic.twitter.com/awvCOxF7QK — Jimmy Rushton (@JimmySecUK) November 9, 2022

“Russia Retreat Underway: Across occupied-Kherson, 🇷🇺 has blown at least 7 bridges as they attempt to escape across the Dnipro River. 🇷🇺 flags have been pulled off buildings and checkpoints are abandoned. Whether it’s a rout remains 2 be seen, but the front is collapsing (again),” wrote @CasualArtyFan on Twitter.

Russia Retreat Underway: Across occupied-Kherson, 🇷🇺 has blown at least 7 bridges as they attempt to escape across the Dnipro River. 🇷🇺 flags have been pulled off buildings and checkpoints are abandoned. Whether it’s a rout remains 2 be seen, but the front is collapsing (again) pic.twitter.com/DgAYOAfPop — CJ (@CasualArtyFan) November 9, 2022

“Russian Forces are reportedly now beginning a Full-Scale Withdrawal from the Kherson Region and over the to Eastern Side of the Dnipro River, all remaining Bridges over the Dnipro will be destroyed after the Withdrawal is completely according to Russian Propagandists.”

Russian Forces are reportedly now beginning a Full-Scale Withdrawal from the Kherson Region and over the to Eastern Side of the Dnipro River, all remaining Bridges over the Dnipro will be destroyed after the Withdrawal is completely according to Russian Propagandists. pic.twitter.com/Q4Pkzx95PB — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 9, 2022

According to the Ukrainian President on November 9, Ukraine has been “systematically destroying the enemy’s power to occupy the south of our country.”

As noted, the reported retreat from Russian soldiers in Kherson comes after it was revealed that Kirill Stremousov had been killed.

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozzhayev confirmed the death of the Kherson region’s deputy acting governor.

“I’ve just heard about the death of Kirill Stremousov… He was a true patriot of Russia, brave and courageous… So it was this morning,” he wrote on Telegram.

“This is an irreparable loss. Condolences to family and friends.”

On November 7, the security car of Russia’s State Duma deputy Alexander Borodai was reportedly blown up by a mine in the Kherson region.

In a video, Borodai showed a camouflaged French HPD-2A2 anti-tank mine, which was nearly run over by his vehicle.

He said that they were lucky, unlike the security car in front.

Prior to that, on November 3, the Russian flag that was flying above the main administration building in Kherson was removed while checkpoints around the city were abandoned.

This is a developing news story, we will continue to add more information as it is made available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.