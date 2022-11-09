By Vickie Scullard • 09 November 2022 • 14:53

Talented footballer, 18, dies as his devastated club shares emotional tribute. Credit: Mickleover FC/Twitter.

A TALENTED young footballer has died as his devastated club shares emotional tribute, saying he will “never be forgotten”.

Goalkeeper Fin Bowen, aged 18, tragically died, leaving his teammates, friends and his family devastated.

His club, Mickleover FC, led the tributes to the rising star, saying that he had recently made his competitive first-team debut away at Leiston in August.

In a statement on Twitter, they wrote: “Yesterday morning Mickleover FC tragically lost one of our own, goalkeeper Fin Bowen.

“At 18 years old, Fin was an integral part of the club’s academy under the guidance of John McGrath, Pablo Mills, and Andrew Dales.

“He made his competitive first-team debut away at Leiston in August after impressing in pre-season.

“Everyone at the club is devastated to hear of Fin’s passing and will go to every effort to ensure he is never forgotten at the Don Amott Arena. “Rest in Peace, Fin.”

Others also shared their condolences about Fin’s passing.

One wrote: “R.I.P Fin Bowen, thoughts with his friends and family.”

