Teenager, 15, killed as Israeli and Palestinian gunmen clash in sacred tomb

By Vickie Scullard • 09 November 2022 • 10:10

Joseph's Tomb. Credit: Robert Hoetink/Shutterstock.com.

A Palestinian teenager has been killed as Israeli and Palestinian gunmen clash in Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus, Israel.

The youth, aged 15, was part of a clash between Israeli and Palestinian fighters at Joseph’s Tomb, on the outskirts of the West Bank city of Nablus in the early hours of Wednesday.

Both sides returned gunfire in a battle that led to the death of the teen, named locally as Mahdi Hashash, after an IED “exploded prematurely”.

The Israeli Defense Force said troops had “opened fire at the teen while he was placing an explosive device in the area”.

News and details of his death were reported by Emmanuel Fabian, military correspondent for The Times of Israel.

He tweeted: “A 15-year-old Palestinian was killed during an entry of Israelis to Joseph’s Tomb on the outskirts of Nablus early this morning.

A 15-year-old Palestinian was killed during an entry of Israelis to Joseph's Tomb on the outskirts of Nablus early this morning. According to reports, Mahdi Hashash was killed after an IED he attempted to hurl at IDF troops exploded prematurely. pic.twitter.com/gJiYeUIvy2 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 9, 2022

“According to reports, Mahdi Hashash was killed after an IED he attempted to hurl at IDF troops exploded prematurely.

“IDF says troops opened fire at the Palestinian who was placing an IED in the area. An IDF drone also crashed during the escort of worshipers to the tomb. 12 wanted Palestinians detained overnight across West Bank. Weapons seized.”.

Hashash was claimed on Twitter as a member of the al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades group, which is loosely tied to the Fatah party of PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

Joseph’s Tomb is said to be the final resting place of the biblical Joseph and takes monthly visits by Orthodox Israelis.

