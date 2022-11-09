Three Cryptocurrencies Investors should hold in 2022- PancakeSwap, Litecoin, and Big Eyes

By EWN • 09 November 2022 • 12:45

Although there is still much to learn about this new technology, cryptocurrencies have recently attracted attention on a global scale. Concerns have been raised regarding how this technology might alter conventional banking practices. Cryptocurrencies are anticipated to change how people view blockchain technology and to make digital assets more widely accessible.

This objective is nearing completion as more cryptocurrency initiatives are being launched every day. Two cryptocurrencies that have established their value on the cryptocurrency market are PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Litecoin (LTC). A brand-new cryptocurrency project called Big Eyes (BIG) claims to create enormous revenue while attempting to improve the blockchain technology experience for token holders.

PancakeSwap (CAKE): DeFi Cake

The PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a cryptocurrency platform that’s designed using the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It was formally introduced on September 1st, 2020. The project was developed as a fourth-generation blockchain to interact with BSC, despite the fact that it is more advanced. The platform, for instance, can process transactions faster and for less money. The automated market maker (AMM) gives its owners a selection of modern ways to make money off of their cryptocurrency holdings. The increased market concentration is the primary problem PancakeSwap (CAKE) wants to solve. There is no denying that the Ethereum blockchain served as the birthplace of the DeFi movement. Nearly 90% of coins follow the ERC-20 specification.

Problems and challenges are a constant in the bitcoin market for traders and investors. The list of disadvantages of the cryptocurrencies now accessible on the market has been dominated by security issues. Due to cybercrime, many traders and investors frequently lose money or earnings. However, PancakeSwap’s launch has allayed some security worries. In the cryptocurrency sector, The Chain is frequently contrasted to other cryptocurrencies in terms of security due to its dedication to security.

Litecoin (LTC): Bitcoin’s Younger Brother

Litecoin (LTC) is a thin network and open-source technology that was split out from Bitcoin (BTC). Due to its explosive price growth potential and the likely favourable market mood it possesses, it has earned a spot on several lists of the top cryptocurrencies investors should buy. It is here to take on the crypto-world. Litecoin (LTC) was developed to be more useful for everyday use and to be used in cheaper transactions. In contrast, Bitcoin was more frequently used as a long-term value store. Litecoin (LTC) has a higher coin limit and a faster mining process than Bitcoin (BTC). This shows that transactions are speedier and less expensive even though they are frequently smaller in size.

Big Eyes (BIG): Not Your Typical Meme Coin

One of the newest meme coins is called Big Eyes Coin (BIG). This brand-new cryptocurrency, which is based on the cartoon cat Big Eyes and is expected to launch in 2022, aims to bring people together as a community. Along with buying, selling, holding, and trading cryptocurrencies, people will also be able to purchase non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Even though it hasn’t yet been traded publicly, it has the ticker BIG.

According to the platform’s whitepaper, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a full-on community token with the sole objective of transferring funds into the [decentralised finance] DeFi ecosystem and protecting a critical element of the global ecosystem. By using the power of its online following, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to stand out from other meme coins. The platform’s focus is on the key elements of the bitcoin ecosystem and on offering solutions that will greatly benefit its users. One indication of its widespread popularity and approval is its presale. About $4 million has been made available for the project. At this point, there are several incentives and bonuses for joining the presale. So don’t miss out! If you like this project, there is a chance of getting free tokens when purchasing BIG with this promo code BUYEYES751.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido