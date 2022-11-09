‘Dire, drab, smelly’: UK’s worst hotel chain revealed for the 10th year running

By Vickie Scullard • 09 November 2022 • 14:22

The Grand Hotel in Llandudno, North Wales, is owned by Britannia Hotels. Credit: John David Photography/Shutterstock.com.

THE UK’s worst hotel chain has been revealed for the 10th year running, with reviews calling one stay ‘dire, drab, smelly’.

A Which? guide to the UK’s best and worst hotel chains was published today, with the Britannia topping the latter for the 10th year in a row.

The consumer group’s research takes into account the opinion of thousands of guests, who have rated their stays to reveal the brands still offering value for money, and those not cheap enough.

UK hotel guests are paying £22 (€25) more for a night’s stay, on average, compared with a year ago – a 21 per cent hike.

Which? asked 4,447 people about their experiences with large and small hotel chains in the UK, rating everything from cleanliness to bed comfort, as well as food and customer service.

Guests complained about ‘dire, drab and smelly’ stays, giving the chan just two out of five stars in every category, including cleanliness.

Britannia Hotels rated the WORST chain in the UK for 10 years in a row ⚠️ https://t.co/Q60xfw1K8P — Which? (@WhichUK) November 9, 2022

The guide said: “As of this year, Britannia has been bottom of our survey for an entire decade. We can’t even say it’s cheap. with plenty of better-rated brands beating it on price.

“Britannia’s downfall is particularly sad when you consider its illustrious past. The Adelphi in Liverpool was once the departure point for wealthy passengers before they boarded luxury liners, including the Titanic.

“The beautiful historic buildings in prime locations remain, but the interiors are showing serious signs of neglect.

“Avoid at all costs.”

Elsewhere the UK’s best large hotel chain was awarded to Premier Inn, which was branded as “comfortable accommodation you can count on.”

The UK’s best smallest hotel chain goes to Warner Hotels, which offers “great quality if you’re looking for an action-packed getaway.”

To read the whole list, visit Which?.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.