Underrated tokens to invest in 2023: Enjin Coin (ENJ), Neo (NEO), and Orbeon (ORBN)

By EWN • 09 November 2022 • 11:35

If you’re looking for new tokens or underrated currencies to invest in 2023, there are a few that stand out more than others. Enjin Coin (ENJ), Neo (NEO), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are some of the fastest growing out of the thousands of different altcoins that exist, and this rapid growth is due to a number of different reasons. Orbeon Protocol, for instance, is rapidly selling out of its first stage presale and is expected to soar by over 6000%. Let’s go over these three tokens and look deeper into their numbers and trends to gather why they’re such great investment opportunities.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) prepares for a rebound, crash over

Enjin Coin has been crashing and struggling to increase in value for at least a year. Now that the crash is over, more or less, there’s never been a better time to invest in Enjin Coin. It might feel strange to invest in Enjin Coin, given the fact that the coin was failing for so long, but that also means that investors have the potential to see some gains as the coin recovers.

Instead, investing into low-value coins like this right now could prove very lucrative into 2023 if these coins see huge increases. Enjin Coin is one of the many coins that we could see going up in value in the new year. Investors are considering Enjin Coin for a long term hold for this reason, and as such the popularity of the coin has seen some minor increases in value over recent weeks. Enjin Coin is currently at $0.44 in value, so the barrier for entry is low for Enjin Coin as investors will be able to purchase considerable amounts of the coin for small amounts of capital.

NEO maintains a high price and stops hemorrhaging value

Neo is another great coin to invest in by 2023. Neo, at the moment, has a high price of around $8.40 per coin, which is considerably more expensive than most other altcoins on the market today. Neo was steadily declining in value over the last year, but the decrease seems to have stopped for the moment and Neo is holding firm around its current price.

Though Neo has had a decrease in trading volume in the last 24 hours, that doesn’t necessarily mean anything bad for the currency. Neo, like other cryptocurrencies, slightly changes in value and fluctuates all the time. For this reason, there’s a good chance we may see some growth in Neo during the next year as well, in which case investors could make a tidy profit.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is predicted to rise by 6000% during the presale, token at $0.24 estimated

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been making waves across the crypto community for its one-of-a-kind real world applications. As a decentralised investment platform, Orbeon Protocol allows startups to fundraise more quickly and easily than ever before through its unique platform. By minting these startups as fractionalised NFTs, everyday investors can purchase these NFTs for as low as $1, thereby functioning as an investment in the company. This allows anyone to access the venture capital market.

As a result of this massive investor attention, the project’s native token ORBN has seen massive success as well. ORBN holders gain project governance rights, staking bonuses, transaction fee discounts and more.

ORBN is predicted to rise by 6000% during the presale. This would bring the token from $0.004 in value to $0.24, which is an exciting prospect for investors. Orbeon Protocol is likely to see a further increase in demand into 2023 as presale draws to a close. Orbeon Protocol has already sold over 63 million tokens and there is no indication that it will stop any time soon.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido