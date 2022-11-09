Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeni Prigozhin claims he interfered in US elections Close
Trending:

UPDATE: One dead and suspect arrested following Seattle Ingraham high school shooting incident

By Chris King • 09 November 2022 • 0:16

Dallas police responding to reports of active shooter inside County Medical Examiner's Office

One student is dead following the shooting incident at Ingraham high school in Seattle, Washington, with a male suspect in police custody.

 

UPDATE: Wednesday, November 9 at 00:15am

As reported by Seattle Police Department, a male suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting incident at Ingraham high school in Seattle, Washington, on Tuesday 8.

One student lost their life in what has been described as a targeted attack on the victim. The deceased had initially been rushed to a nearby hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries. They sadly passed away shortly after as a result of alleged multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect reportedly managed to flee the incident but was apprehended at a bus stop around an hour later. According to a statement from Beverly Redmond, the Seattle Public Schools assistant superintendent of public affairs, it was not a random act of violence, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

Tuesday, November 8 at 7:30pm

Seattle Police Department is responding to reports of an active shooter this afternoon, Tuesday, November 8, at Ingraham high school in Seattle, Washington. They have advised members of the public to stay clear of the area in the immediate vicinity of the educational facility.

The school is located in the 1800 block of N135th and the latest reports suggest that one person has been injured.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading