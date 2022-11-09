By Chris King • 09 November 2022 • 0:16

Dallas police responding to reports of active shooter inside County Medical Examiner's Office

One student is dead following the shooting incident at Ingraham high school in Seattle, Washington, with a male suspect in police custody.

UPDATE: Wednesday, November 9 at 00:15am

As reported by Seattle Police Department, a male suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting incident at Ingraham high school in Seattle, Washington, on Tuesday 8.

One student lost their life in what has been described as a targeted attack on the victim. The deceased had initially been rushed to a nearby hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries. They sadly passed away shortly after as a result of alleged multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect reportedly managed to flee the incident but was apprehended at a bus stop around an hour later. According to a statement from Beverly Redmond, the Seattle Public Schools assistant superintendent of public affairs, it was not a random act of violence, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

UPDATE: Officers have arrested one person in this incident and continue to investigate. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 8, 2022

Ingraham High School Update: This morning, we had an incident of gun violence at one of our schools. Tragically, an Ingraham student was shot and killed on campus. Our collective hearts are broken. pic.twitter.com/hfbzcysudY — Seattle Public Schools (@SeaPubSchools) November 8, 2022

Tuesday, November 8 at 7:30pm

Seattle Police Department is responding to reports of an active shooter this afternoon, Tuesday, November 8, at Ingraham high school in Seattle, Washington. They have advised members of the public to stay clear of the area in the immediate vicinity of the educational facility.

The school is located in the 1800 block of N135th and the latest reports suggest that one person has been injured.

One person reportedly injured. This is a developing situation. Please avoid the area. PIO will be responding to the scene. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 8, 2022

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at a school in the 1800 block of N 135th. More information as it becomes available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 8, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

