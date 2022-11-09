Delete your email and phone numbers from Facebook

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 November 2022 • 17:01

Meta and Facebook - Credit RafaPress / Shutterstock.com

Do you want to delete email and phone number from Facebook and other Meta sites? Well, there is a way to do this, and everyone should do it, even if you don’t have Facebook account.

Malwarebytes the virus protection company shared details on how to do this on Wednesday, November 9, saying that everyone who wants to protect their personal contact details should take action to do so.

As usual Facebook has not made the information on how to do this easy to find, but perhaps more importantly is you will be surprised to find out what they do know about you.

Not only may you have provided some of this information when registering, you many have done so inadvertently or someone else may have loaded your details without realising that Facebook, Instagram and Messenger would pick these up.

One of the ways this happens is when people click the “share address book.” That they say is to allow them to let you know who of those in your contacts are also on social media, however, that data isn’t just used for that purpose but depending on how it’s loaded can be searchable by others not in your contacts.

But even if you don’t have Facebook, they can still get your details because of someone clicking share address book.

So how do you remove the information?

Visit the contact info removal tool page. Choose which contact detail you wish to remove, your mobile number, landline phone number, or email address. You can only do one at a time so it means you do have to repeat the process. Enter the number or address you wish to remove and click which sites you want it removed from. You can tick all the boxes. Depending on what you wanted removed, you will either get an automated phone call, text message or email with a code that you need to enter in on the site when prompted to do so. Clicking “Next” takes you to a page that tells you Meta has found your number or email address and that someone (if not you) has uploaded it to Meta’s platforms. By clicking “Confirm”, you tell Meta you want that information deleted from their database and you can also block the number from being re-uploaded. Once you have confirmed, the tool takes you to a page saying it has deleted and blocked your number or address.

Want to delete your email and phone number from Facebook, then so and do it now. After all Meta should never have collected this data in the first place and although it is their responsibility to do so, it is unlikely they will.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.