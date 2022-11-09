WATCH: Italian resort rocked by strong earthquake as supermarket aisles ‘destroyed’

By Vickie Scullard • 09 November 2022 • 15:34

The aftermath of the 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Italy. Credit: Mattino5/Twitter.

AN Italian resort has been hit by a strong earthquake, which struck off the eastern Italian resort of Rimini.

A video that captured the Italy earthquake, which was registered as having a magnitude of 5.7, shows smashed bottles and other food items scattered across destroyed supermarket aisles.

The earthquake happened just after 7am today (Wednesday) and was reportedly felt as far away as Rome on the other side of Italy, as well as in the northern regions of Veneto, Friuli, and Trentino. Despite the damage, no one was injured or killed in the quake, according to initial investigations.

“No injuries at the moment,” a spokesman for Italy’s Civil Protection told Reuters, as the agency tweeted that checks on the ground were continuing.

The video was posted on Twitter by Mattino5.

#Terremoto in centro Italia di magnitudo 5.7: epicentro nelle #Marche; per fortuna non ci sono stati gravi danni#Mattino5 pic.twitter.com/nNQtbTLqz1 — Mattino5 (@mattino5) November 9, 2022

The quake’s epicenter was 35 kilometers (22 miles) offshore from Pesaro, a seaside city in the eastern Marche region, at a depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles), the Italian Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV) said.

Despite there being no major casualties or damage, schools in Pesaro and other nearby cities were closed, and rail traffic passing through Pesaro along the Adriatic coast was suspended, reports CNN.

Italians affected by the earthquake spoke of their experience on Twitter.

Marco Ferraglioni posted images of the damage, with the message: “Here we are at the #Ancona station after the #terremoto of magnitude 5.7 this morning on the Marche coast, in the sea between #Croazia and #Italia, depth 8 km.”

One tweeted: “ITALY EARTHQUAKE – Houses shook for several seconds on the Adriatic coast and there were reports of minor damage but no casualties. Barker felt it in west Rome (I was driving, didn’t feel a thing!)”

ITALY EARTHQUAKE – Houses shook for several seconds on the Adriatic coast and there were reports of minor damage but no casualties. Barker felt it in west Rome

(I was driving, didn't feel a thing!) — Theresa Longo Fans (@BarkJack_) November 9, 2022

Earlier today six people died after a powerful earthquake ripped through Nepal, with tremors felt in New Delhi.

The earthquake measured a magnitude of 6.6 and struck Nepal early today, Wednesday, November 9, killing at least six people and destroying multiple houses in the western district of Doti in its wake.

Its effects were also felt in the Indian capital New Delhi, officials said. Five more people were seriously injured after eight houses collapsed, with each of them being rescued from the debris and rushed to hospital – including one child.

